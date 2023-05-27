scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Politics
AAP dissolves Goa executive committee; revamp on the cards

Feedback

AAP dissolves Goa executive committee; revamp on the cards

Palekar said AAP's national general secretary Dr Sandeep Pathak has issued the orders dissolving the executive committee, though he continues to hold his position.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
AAP had won two seats in the 2022 Goa Assembly polls. AAP had won two seats in the 2022 Goa Assembly polls.

The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday dissolved its Goa executive committee, a senior AAP leader said.

The move is aimed at revamping the party's state unit, AAP's Goa president Amit Palekar said.

Palekar said AAP's national general secretary Dr Sandeep Pathak has issued the orders dissolving the executive committee, though he continues to hold his position.


The state leaders from the Arvind Kejriwal-led party recently visited Delhi. The party has said that it would contest both the seats in the coastal state in next year's Lok Sabha elections.

Palekar said the party will soon undergo a complete revamp in the state.

AAP had won two seats in the 2022 Goa Assembly polls.

Published on: May 27, 2023, 8:38 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement