BBC says tax officials have left offices in Delhi and Mumbai after 59 hours

The BBC said on Thursday tax authorities had left its offices in New Delhi and Mumbai after 59 hours of 'survey' by the tax department. "We will continue to cooperate with the authorities and hope matters are resolved as soon as possible," the British broadcaster said.

"We are supporting staff - some of whom have faced lengthy questioning or been required to stay overnight - and their welfare is our priority."

The operation began at the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) offices in Delhi and Mumbai around 11:30 am on Tuesday.

The press team of the BBC confirmed that the taxmen have left their offices and said they are supporting the staff who faced lengthy questioning or were required to stay overnight. "Our output is back to normal", said the British broadcaster, adding that they will continue to report "without fear or favour".

The searches at the BBC offices came just weeks after the broadcaster aired a two-part documentary series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's alleged role in the 2002 Gujarat riots.

The I-T teams had sought answers on financial transactions, the company structure and other details about the news company, and are copying data from electronic gadgets as part of their task of collecting the evidence, tax officials had said.