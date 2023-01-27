Bharat Jodo Yatra in J&K: Rahul Gandhi alleges security lapse, says 'police arrangement completely collapsed'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged security lapse during his ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra in J&K's Khanbal.

"I had to cancel my walk today, unfortunately police arrangement completely collapsed and police people, who were supposed to manage the crowd, were nowhere to be seen. My security people were very uncomfortable with me walking further on yatra so I had to cancel my yatra. Other yatris did the walk," said Rahul Gandhi at a press conference in Anantnag.

"I think it's important that the police manage the crowd so that we can do the yatra. It's very difficult for me to go against what my security people are recommending," he added.

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader Omar Abdullah joined Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra from Banihal in Ramban district.

Abdullah joined Gandhi at the railway station and walked for about 2 km to the Truck Yard. The duo was joined by other senior leaders from the National Conference, including NC Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani and former NC minister Sakeena.