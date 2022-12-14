Border row: 'Wait for SC order,' Amit Shah tells CMs of Karnataka, Maharashtra

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday held a meeting with chief ministers of Maharashtra and Karnataka to discuss the border issue, which has raised the political temperatures in both states for the last few days.

After the meeting, Shah said that the meeting between Maharashtra and Karnataka was held in a positive atmosphere. Keeping a positive approach, he said, the chief ministers - Basavaraj Bommai and Eknath Shinde - of both states agreed that a resolution should be reached in a constitutional manner.

Shah urged the opposition parties in Maharashtra and Karnataka not to politicise the border issue. "We should wait for the outcome of the discussions of the committee formed to resolve this issue and the decision of the Supreme Court. I'm confident that NCP, Congress and Uddhav Thackeray group will cooperate," he said.

The minister further said that the two states will not make any claim or create any demand on each other till the apex court, which is hearing the border dispute case, decides on the matter. Both states have agreed to form a committee headed by one senior IPS officer so that constitutional norms are followed and the law and order situation is maintained in Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Shah also said that some fake Twitter accounts were opened in the names of political leaders of both states to spread misinformation about the border dispute. FIRs will be registered against such Twitter accounts and people involved will be exposed in public, he said.