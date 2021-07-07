Cabinet Reshuffle: 36 new ministers join Modi govt; 4 high-profile ministers resign

As many as 43 leaders took oath as Cabinet ministers today as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mega Cabinet expansion. Some of the names in the list include Jyotiraditya Scindia, Pashupati Kumar Paras, Bhupender Yadav, Anupriya Patel, Shobha Karandlaje, Meenakshi Lekhi, Ajay Bhatt, and Anurag Thakur.

The oath-taking ceremony was held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Earlier, a total of 12 ministers, including Health Minister Harsh Vardham, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, Law and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, also resigned from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s council of ministers.