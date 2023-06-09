'CM seat has been gifted to Bhagwant Mann': Kejriwal wanted Sidhu to lead Punjab, claims latter's wife

Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu has claimed that her husband gifted the Punjab chief minister's seat to Bhagwant Mann. She said that Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor, had once wanted Sidhu to lead Punjab but he chose not to betray his party.

Navjot Kaur Sidhu's comments came after a heated exchange between Bhagwant Mann and Navjot Singh Sidhu. Navjot took to Twitter to say, "CM Bhagwant Mann, let me today open out a hidden secret from your treasure hunt. You should know that the very honourable chair you are occupying has been gifted to you by your big brother, Mr Navjot Sidhu. Your very own senior-most leader had desired Navjot to lead Punjab."

CM , Bhagwant Mann ; let me today open out a hidden secret from your treasure hunt. You should know that the very honourable chair you are occupying has been gifted to you by your big brother, Mr Navjot Sidhu. Your very own senior most leader had desired Navjot to lead Punjab 1/3 — DR NAVJOT SIDHU (@DrDrnavjotsidhu) June 9, 2023

While Kejriwal used several channels to ask Sidhu to lead Punjab, the latter didn’t take the offer as he never wanted a possible conflict, claimed Sidhu’s wife.

Navjot Kaur Sidhu reiterated her husband's commitment to Punjab's welfare and his ongoing efforts to realise his vision for the state.

"You tread on the path of truth and he shall support you, but the moment you deviate he will target you left and right. A golden Punjab state is his dream and he lives it 24 hours a day," she said in another tweet.

While slamming opposition parties, Bhagwant Mann had earlier called them as "cut from the same cloth" for rallying in Jalandhar in support of a Punjab newspaper editor who is under investigation by the vigilance agency.

Reacting to it, Navjot Sidhu had said, "Those who make democracy a vigilance system at the behest of Delhi, those who run Punjab as pawns with remote control" were now indulging in moral lecturing."

Punjab went to polls in February 2022 and after the AAP's landslide win Bhagwant Mann became the chief minister.

Several leaders cutting across party lines had on June 1 gathered at the office of Punjabi newspaper 'Ajit' in Jalandhar to rally behind its editor-in-chief Barjinder Singh Hamdard who is under the vigilance bureau scanner over alleged misuse of funds in the construction of Rs 315-crore Jang-E-Azadi memorial in Jalandhar.

Also Read: 'Dinesh Gundu Rao is either lying or...': Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes a jibe at Karnataka minister's 'Sangh Parivar' comment