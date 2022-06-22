CM Uddhav Thackeray tests COVID-19 positive amid political turmoil in Maharashtra

After Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, CM Uddhav Thackeray has also tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. The revelation came just ahead of the key cabinet meeting. Thackeray may chair the meeting via video conference, reports suggested.

Congress leader Kamal Nath, who is in Mumbai, said that he could not meet CM Thackeray as he is COVID-19 positive. The Congress leader said that he talked to CM Thackeray over the phone as the Sena chief was down with COVID-19. According to Kamal Nath, an antigen test was conducted in which CM Thackeray came positive for COVID-19.

Maharashtra is currently witnessing political turmoil as Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, along with several other MLAs, on Tuesday went incommunicado and appeared to have rebelled against the party, sending the major political outfit into a huddle. Shinde, along with other MLAs, reached Assam's capital city Guwahati today morning. He claimed to have the support of 40 MLAs. While the Shinde camp remained tight-lipped on the developments within it, Shinde said: "We have not left Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena. We shall not leave it. We have been following Balasaheb's Hindutva and will carry it further."

While the ruling MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi) alliance is trying to bring back the MLAs, the BJP, in all likelihood, is trying to gain the support of these 'rebel' MLAs.

(With inputs from Mustafa Shaikh and Sahil Joshi)



Also Read: India Inc's big thumbs up for Agnipath scheme; check out reactions

Also Read: This is how Apple plans to solve the CAPTCHA code hassle with iOS 16