Congress decided to lock up Bajrangbali: PM Modi reacts after release of party’s manifesto

Hours after the Congress released its manifesto for the Karnataka assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the grand old party earlier had a problem with Lord Ram and now it has vowed to lock those who chant "Jai Bajrangbali".

"At a time when I have come to pay my respects in Lord Hanuman's land, the Congress in its manifesto has decided to lock up Bajrangbali," PM Modi said while addressing a public meeting in Karnataka's Hospet.

"I pray for the accomplishment of this vow by bowing my head at the feet of Lord Hanuman. We will never let anyone damage the honour and culture of Karnataka," PM Modi said.

He added that the Congress has a history of appeasing terrorists. “When Batla House encounter took place in Delhi, the tallest Congress leader had tears hearing of the terrorists’ death. When surgical strike took place, Congress raised questions on the ability of our armed forces. In Karnataka, Congress has promoted terror in the state. BJP has broken the back of terror and ended the game of appeasement… Congress and JD(S), which promotes terror, can never benefit the state,” PM Modi said at Chitradurga rally on Tuesday.

He added that both the Congress and the JD(S) promoted terror and the state could never benefit from the rule of either of these parties.

In its manifesto, the Congress equated banned Islamic outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) with Bajrang Dal, the youth wing of the Sangh-affiliated Vishwa Hindu Parishad, and said it will ban such organisations that promote "enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities".

"The Congress Party is committed to take firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred amongst communities on grounds of caste or religion. We believe that law and Constitution are sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and Organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities," the manifesto highlighted.

Reacting to this, South Bengaluru BJP MP Tejasvi Surya threw a challenge to the Congress. "I am a Bajrangi. I am a Kannadiga and this is the land of Hanuman. I dare the Congress to ban me!" Tejasvi tweeted after the grand old party released its manifesto. Tejasvi also changed his Twitter profile photo to Lord Hanuman.

I am a Bajrangi!



I am a Kannadiga and this is the land of Hanuman.



I dare the Congress to ban me! — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) May 2, 2023

The Congress, through its manifesto, promised to repeal all “anti people and unjust laws” enacted by the BJP government within one year of forming the government, scrap National Education Policy (NEP), and accept the caste census report, besides reiterating its five guarantees -- Gruha Jyothi, Gruha Lakshmi, Anna Bhagya, Yuva Nidhi & Shakti -- announced earlier.

The manifesto, called ' Sarva Janangada Shanthiya Thota' (Peaceful garden of all communities), was released in Bengaluru by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in the presence of the State unit chief D K Shivakumar and Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah and others.

