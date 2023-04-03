'Cool a little bit': Shashi Tharoor advises EAM Jaishankar to 'not be so thin-skinned'; here's why

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday advised External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to "cool a little bit" over his remark of "West has bad habit of commenting on others".

Jaishankar on Sunday said that the West has had a ''bad habit'' for a long time, of commenting on others, and it thinks it has a ''God-given right'' to speak about the internal matters of other countries. He said this during a 'Meet and Greet' interaction organised by Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya and Bengaluru Central MP P C Mohan with over 500 young voters, joggers and visitors at Cubbon Park here.

"We need not be so thin-skinned, I think it's very important that as govt we take something in stride. If we start reacting to every comment, we are doing ourselves a disservice. I will strongly urge EAM Jaishankar to cool a little bit," said Tharoor.

The Minister was responding to a question on Germany and United States' remarks on the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as a Member of Parliament. ''There are two reasons. It is because the West has had a bad habit for a long time of commenting on others. They somehow think it is some kind of God-given right. They will have to learn only by experience that if you keep doing this, other people will also start commenting and they will not like it when it happens. I see that happening,'' Jaishankar said.

He said, ''The second part of the truth -- in our arguments, you are inviting the people to comment on you. Then more and more people are tempted to comment. We also need to stop giving generous invitations to the world saying there are problems in India; America and Europe, why are you standing by and doing nothing? ''So if somebody from here goes and says 'why are you standing by and saying nothing', then obviously they are going to comment. Part of the problem is them, part of the problem is us. And I think both need fixing,'' he added.

With inputs from PTI

