Defence Ministry communicates framework regarding utilisation of all types of simulators

The defence ministry on Thursday said it promulgated existing norms to ensure synergy in utilisation of all types of simulators by the armed forces and it will also entail maintenance of the equipment by Indian companies.

It said a detailed "action plan" with assigned responsibilities to all the constituents of the ministry and industrial associations will be followed to revitalise the exploitation of simulators by the armed forces with an aim of achieving a cost effective, efficient and smart training process.

The ministry said the framework for "increased utilisation" of simulators by the three Services and the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) lays emphasis on indigenous design and development as well as outsourcing of operation and maintenance of the simulators to Indian companies.

The three services use a range of simulators to train its personnel to operate various military systems and platforms including fighter jets, transport aircraft and helicopters.

"Avenues of application of simulation technology will be constantly explored to achieve a high-level of operational preparedness while reducing expenditure on training and preserving the life of equipment," the ministry said in a statement.

