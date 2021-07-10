Delhi govt to slap fine of up to Rs 1 lakh for noise pollution

Delhiites, especially those planning to burn firecrackers in the future, should take note. The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has made an amendment to the fine amount imposed for creating noise pollution in the national capital. As per the amended fine rates, people in Delhi can now be fined up to Rs 1 lakh for causing noise pollution.

According to the new rule, the fine that can be slapped on any individual for burning firecrackers after the designated time is Rs 1,000 in residential and commercial areas. The fine amount is Rs 3,000 in silent zones. If the firecracker rules are breached at a rally, wedding or religious festival, then the organisers would have to pay Rs 10,000 as a fine in residential and commercial areas and up to Rs 20,000 in silent zones in the national capital.

If the firecracker rules are violated a second time, the penalty amount would be hiked to Rs 40,000. If the norms are breached a third time, the amount will shoot up to Rs 1 lakh. Violators will have to pay Rs 1 lakh as a penalty and the area will be sealed off, according to the amended rules.

The DPCC has also taken steps to tackle the issue of noise pollution caused by generator sets. The committee has created a provision to confiscate plants that create noise pollution.

The amendments have been accepted by the National Green Tribunal (NGT). The concerned departments have been tasked with strict implementation of the new rules and have to submit a report of the same every month.

Also Read: COVID-19 3rd wave: Delhi govt frames guidelines for domestic travellers