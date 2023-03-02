scorecardresearch
Clear all

Stock Analysis

View More

LATEST NEWS

View More
News
LATEST
Politics
Election Result 2023: BJP ahead in Nagaland, Tripura; NPP gains in Meghalaya; key updates

Feedback

Election Result 2023: BJP ahead in Nagaland, Tripura; NPP gains in Meghalaya; key updates

The counting of votes is currently underway in three north eastern states.

As per the early trends, BJP is ahead on 35-plus seats in Tripura. As per the early trends, BJP is ahead on 35-plus seats in Tripura.

Election Result 2023 Live: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in Tripura and the party's alliance has surged ahead in Nagaland. In Meghalaya, Conrad Sangma-led NPP is leading on 20-plus seats. 

The counting of votes is currently underway in three North Eastern States. Here are the key updates. 

1.  As per the early trends, BJP is ahead on 35-plus seats in Tripura.

2. BJP-NDPP alliance has maintained a strong lead in Nagaland. It is leading in 36 seats while the NPF and Congress are leading on 9 and 2 seats respectively.

3. Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma’s National People's Party (NPP) has crossed the halfway mark. 

4. The India Today-Axis My India exit polls had predicted a BJP victory in Tripura and a tight race in Meghalaya, with Conrad Sangma's NPP emerging as the frontrunner. In Nagaland, the exit poll had predicted a comfortable win for the BJP and its partner NDPP.

Published on: Mar 02, 2023, 9:44 AM IST
Posted by: Smriti Mishra, Mar 02, 2023, 9:41 AM IST
IN THIS STORY

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS