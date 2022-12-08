Election Result 2022 LIVE: Will lotus bloom again in Gujarat, Himachal? Counting of votes at 8 am

Gujarat, Himachal Election Results 2022: The countdown has begun for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly election results, which will be announced today. The Election (EC) will soon begin the counting of votes for both states that went to polls in November and December. Himachal went to polls in a single phase on November 12 while voting in Gujarat was held in two phases on December 1 and 5. Exit polls have predicted a landslide win for the ruling BJP in Gujarat and a tough fight in Himachal. Axis My India has given an edge to Congress in the hilly state, which changes government every other election. The BJP has been in power in the state for the last five years. So as per trends, Congress might return to power this time. In Gujarat, the Congress may remain in the second position with fewer seats while the AAP is expected to eat into the grand old party's share. A party needs 92 seats to form government in Gujarat and 35 seats to rule Himachal. In both states, the main contenders are BJP, Congress and Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).



