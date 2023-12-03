Election Result 2023 Live: 'Today's victory is unprecedented,' says PM Modi as BJP wins 3 states; Cong stops KCR juggernaut

Assembly election result 2023: Conceding defeat in Telangana, Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader KT Rama Rao on Sunday congratulated Congress after counting trends showed the grand-old party is marching towards a victory in the assembly election.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has declared the results of 16 seats in Rajasthan. Of these, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won 12 seats whereas the Congress has won three seats. The Bharat Adivasi Party, on the other hand, has won one seat.

BJP's Dr Jaswant Singh Yadav has won from Behror, Mahendra Pal Meena from Jamwa Ramgarh, and Vasundhara Raje has won from Jhalrapatan. Diya Kumari has also won from Vidhyadhar Nagar, Madan Dilawar from Ramganj Mandi, Gordhan from Dhod, Anita Bhadel from Ajmer South and Samaram from Pindwara Abu have also won. Other BJP winners are Chhotu Singh from Jaisalmer, Heeralal Nagar from Sangod, Shrichand Kriplani from Nimbahera and Govind Prasad from Manohar Thana respectively.

Bharat Adivasi Party's Rajkumar Roat has won from Chorasi whereas Congress' Amin Kagzi has won from Kishan Pole, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI) website. Other Congress leaders who have won in Rajasthan are Dr Shikha Meel Barala from Chomu and Shobharani Kushwah from Dholpur. Chandrabhan Singh Chouhan, an Independent candidate, has won from Chittorgarh.

The BJP has also won its first seat in Madhya Pradesh as Manju Rajendra Dadu won from the Nepanagar constituency.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said that the people have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continues to maintain its lead against the Congress in Madhya Pradesh.

He also attributed the BJP's win to the work done by Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led state government. The BJP is leading on 155 seats in Madhya Pradesh whereas the Congress is leading in 72 seats and Independents are leading in 3 seats, according to initial trends.

Moreover, celebrations will take place at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi from around 5pm onwards on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive at the BJP headquarters at around 06:30 pm, India Today reported citing sources.

With this, the political fate of 7,643 candidates across Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana shall be known today. Polls in these states come ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

Election Results Live

Also Read: Patan Assembly Election Result 2023: Will Bhupesh Baghel make it for the third time or Vijay Baghel break his losing streak?

Also Read: Telangana Election Results Live

Also Read: Chhatisgarh Election Results Live

Also Read: Rajasthan Election Results Live

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh Election Results Live