Election Result 2023 Live: 'Today's victory is unprecedented,' says PM Modi as BJP wins 3 states; Cong stops KCR juggernaut

Assembly election result 2023: Conceding defeat in Telangana, Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader KT Rama Rao on Sunday congratulated Congress after counting trends showed the grand-old party is marching towards a victory in the assembly election.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has declared the results of 16 seats in Rajasthan. Of these, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won 12 seats whereas the Congress has won three seats. The Bharat Adivasi Party, on the other hand, has won one seat.
BJP's Dr Jaswant Singh Yadav has won from Behror, Mahendra Pal Meena from Jamwa Ramgarh, and Vasundhara Raje has won from Jhalrapatan. Diya Kumari has also won from Vidhyadhar Nagar, Madan Dilawar from Ramganj Mandi, Gordhan from Dhod, Anita Bhadel from Ajmer South and Samaram from Pindwara Abu have also won. Other BJP winners are Chhotu Singh from Jaisalmer, Heeralal Nagar from Sangod, Shrichand Kriplani from Nimbahera and Govind Prasad from Manohar Thana respectively.
Bharat Adivasi Party's Rajkumar Roat has won from Chorasi whereas Congress' Amin Kagzi has won from Kishan Pole, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI) website. Other Congress leaders who have won in Rajasthan are Dr Shikha Meel Barala from Chomu and Shobharani Kushwah from Dholpur. Chandrabhan Singh Chouhan, an Independent candidate, has won from Chittorgarh.
The BJP has also won its first seat in Madhya Pradesh as Manju Rajendra Dadu won from the Nepanagar constituency.
Earlier in the day, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said that the people have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continues to maintain its lead against the Congress in Madhya Pradesh.
He also attributed the BJP's win to the work done by Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led state government. The BJP is leading on 155 seats in Madhya Pradesh whereas the Congress is leading in 72 seats and Independents are leading in 3 seats, according to initial trends.
Moreover, celebrations will take place at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi from around 5pm onwards on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive at the BJP headquarters at around 06:30 pm, India Today reported citing sources.
With this, the political fate of 7,643 candidates across Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana shall be known today. Polls in these states come ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024.
BJP's victory in Rajasthan is both spectacular and in line with past trends. The BJP gained several Congress seats this time. Let's take a look at the state's Assembly map.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: "Today, the resolution of Atmanirbhar Bharat has won, the idea of preference for the deprived has won, the idea of the development of states for the development of the country has won. Today's victory is historical and unprecedented...The idea of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' has won today."
ECI orders suspension of Anjani Kumar, Telangana DGP for alleged violation of MCC by meeting Telangana Congress Chief Revanth Reddy at 12:15 PM at his residence when the counting was underway, seeks explanation from two other IPS officers who visited Revanth Reddy along with DGP.
"We humbly accept the mandate of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan - the battle of ideology will continue. I am very thankful to the people of Telangana - we will definitely fulfill the promise of making Prajalu Telangana. Heartfelt thanks to all the workers for their hard work and support," said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on X platform.
Following BJP's disappointing performance in Telangana, PM Narendra Modi posted on X that BJP will continue with its work in the state. "Our bond with Telangana unbreakable, support increasing over last few years," PM Modi wrote.
Incumbent CM of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot is likely to meet Governor Kalraj Mishra and resign from the CM post conceding defeat. The Rajasthan legislature has 200 seats. Voting was held for 199 seats in the 2023 Assembly Election. In Rajasthan, as per the latest data on the Election Commission of India (ECI) website, the BJP has won 17 seats, and is leading on 98.
The BJP has its government in Uttarakhand, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Goa, Assam, Tripura, Manipur, and Arunachal Pradesh. After today's results, it will form governments in Madhya Pradesh once again, and dethrone Congress in Chhattisgarh.
Reacting to the results, Gehlot took to X and wrote, "We humbly accept the mandate given by the people of Rajasthan. This is an unexpected result for everyone. This defeat shows that we were not completely successful in taking our plans, laws and innovations to the public."
Congress party chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday thanked the people of Telangana for choosing the party. He added the Congress party's in the remaining three states -- Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh "have no doubt been disappointing. He said we reaffirm our strong resolve to rebuild and revive ourselves".
"I thank the people of Telangana for the mandate we have received from them. I also thank all those who voted for us in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Our performance in these three states have no doubt been disappointing, but with determination, we reaffirm our strong resolve to rebuild and revive ourselves in these three states. The Congress party fought a spirited campaign in all these four states. I acknowledge and appreciate the efforts of lakhs of our workers," the Congress chief posted on X.
NCP leader Sharad Pawar on Sunday said that the assembly election results will be discussed and analysed at the INDIA bloc meeting in Delhi next week. Leaders of the INDIA bloc will meet at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in Delhi on December 6 to chalk out the strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Earlier in the day, NCP chief said that the assembly election results will not affect the Opposition alliance.
Considered the semi-final ahead of next year's Lok Sabha polls, assembly elections in the five states were a reality check for the INDIA bloc. Counting of votes for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana elections is underway. Counting trends so far show that the BJP is set to form the government in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and the Congress in Telangana.
In a shocker to Telangana Congress, BJP leader Venkata Ramana Reddy is leading in Kamareddy after 13 rounds of counting. He was leading over Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy by 625 votes. Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supremo and Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao is trailing behind the BJP leader by 1,406 votes.
BJP candidate Diya Kumari won in the Vidhyadhar Nagar assembly seat with a margin of 71,368 votes, according to Election Commission data.
In Rajasthan, as per the latest data on the Election Commission of India (ECI) website, the BJP has won 17 seats, and is leading on 98. The Congress has won five seats so far and is ahead in 64. A party needs 101 seats to form a government in Rajasthan.
Sources have told India Today TV that former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje, Member of Parliament Diya Kumari and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who is Kota-Bundi constituency MP, are among the top names being considered for Rajasthan's Chief Minister.
Conceding defeat in Telangana, Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader KT Rama Rao on Sunday congratulated Congress after counting trends showed the grand-old party leading to a victory in the assembly election. Rao posted on social media platform X: “Grateful to the people of Telangana for giving @BRSparty two consecutive terms of Government 🙏 Not saddened over the result today, but surely disappointed as it was not in expected lines for us."
The Bharath Rashtra Samithi won its first seat in Telangana when KP Vivekananda won from Quthbullapur. Vivekananda secured a total of 1,87,999 votes. Vakiti Sunitha Laxma Reddy also won from Narsapur.
Congress' Laxmi Kantha Rao Thota has won from Jukkal as he secured a total of 64,489 votes. Mynampally Rohith has also won from the Medak constituency as he secured 87,126 votes.
BJP's Manju Rajendra Dadu has won from the Nepanagar constituency. She secured a total of 1,13,400 votes. Ghanshyam Chandravanshi has also won from the Kalapipal constituency. He secured a total of 98,216 votes.
BJP
Baljeet Yadav- Behror
Mahendra Pal Meena- Jamwa Ramgarh
Vasundhara Raje- Jhalrapatan
Bharat Adivasi Party
Rajkumar Roat- Chorasi
Congress
Amin Kagzi- Kishan Pole
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won three seats in Rajasthan whereas the Congress has managed to win one seat in the state.
|Political party
|Seats won
|Leading
|Total
|BJP
|3
|109
|112
|Congress
|1
|71
|72
|Bharat Adivasi Party
|1
|2
|3
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|0
|2
|2
|Rashtriya Loktantrik Party
|0
|2
|2
|RLD
|0
|1
|1
|Independents
|0
|7
|7
|Total
|5
|194
|199
|Political party
|Seats
|BJP
|165
|Congress
|63
|BSP
|1
|Bharat Adivasi Party
|1
|Total
|230
Source: ECI website
|Political party
|Seats
|BJP
|55
|Congress
|32
|CPI
|1
|BSP
|1
|GGP
|1
|Total seats
|90
Source: Election Commission of India (ECI)
