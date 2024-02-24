'Electricity will not be given for free': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar in state assembly

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Friday rejected the Opposition's demand for providing at least 200 units of free electricity to the poor. Speaking during the Bihar's Budget session, CM Nitish said that he never said to provide electricity for free in Bihar.

"I have been saying since the beginning that it will not be given for free. We provide it at a very low price so that it remains safe. In some states, they announce that they will provide it for free but we never said that," he said. "Even during the elections we said that this is for everyone's safety, it will not be provided for free," CM Nitish added.

The Opposition had been demanding at least 200 units of free electricity to 94 lakh families who earn less than Rs 6,000 a month. The demand was first raised by Sandeep Saurav, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation's MLA, during a debate on budget allocation for the energy department.

State Energy Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadv while echoing the CM's remark said: "Nahi de sakte bijli humlog free mein (We can't provide free electricity to the consumers)." He said the department is introducing various rebate schemes for consumers who have installed smart prepaid power meters. Additionally, he highlighted the government's subsidy of electricity at 70 paisa per unit for farming activities.

"For giving subsidy to power consumers, the state government sanctioned Rs 13,114 crore in 2023-24. As far as farmers are concerned, the government is already providing them electricity at a cost of 70 paisa per unit for farming activities", the minister said.

Yadav also noted a significant improvement in power availability, with urban areas experiencing 23-24 hours of power supply and rural areas receiving 21-22 hours.

He credited the state government's consistent support for the power distribution companies' first-time profit of Rs 215 crore in 2022-23 after a gap of 58 years.

The Chief Minister made the above remarks in the Assembly during the debate on the budgetary allocation for the Energy Department for 2024-25. The House passed the department's budgetary proposal of Rs 11,422.67 crore by voice vote.

(With agency inputs)