Exit Polls 2023: BJP sweep in MP, neck-and-neck in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, predicts India Today-Axis My India

Exit Poll result 2023: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to record a resounding victory in Madhya Pradesh, where the party is expected to win 140-162 of 230 seats, India Today-Axis My India exit polls showed on Thursday. The ruling party is leading in all six regions - Bhopal (12 of 20 seats), Nimar (12 of 18), Bundelkhand (18 of 26), Chambal (19 of 34), Mahakaushal (32 of 47), and Malwa (41 of 55).
Mizoram: For Mizoram, India Today-Axis My India has projected a landslide victory for the regional Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), with seats ranging between 28 and 35 of 40 seats. The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) of Chief Minister Zoramthanga is projected to win just 3-7 seats, a massive fall from 26 seats in 2018. The BJP is expected to win 0-2 seats while Congress 2-4 in the northeastern state.
Madhya Pradesh: India Today-Axis My India has predicted 96 of 199 seats for Congress and 90 for the BJP in Rajasthan. A party needs 101 seats to form the government in Rajasthan, which has a 200-member House. These numbers may surprise the BJP as the party had expected to return to power. According to the survey, 42 per cent of people voted for the Congress and 41 per cent voted for the BJP.
Chhattisgarh: The Congress is likely to return to power in Chhattisgarh, India Today-Axis My India predicted on Thursday. As per the exit polls, the Congress is likely to get 40-50 of 90 seats while the BJP may get 36-46 and the BSP 2. If these numbers hold true, this will be a setback for the grand old party, which was hoping to get over 50 seats.
Exit poll results for all Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram - will be announced shortly. While Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram voted earlier in the month, polling in Telangana was held today and would conclude at 5:30 pm. Of five states, the BJP is in power in Madhya Pradesh, Congress in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, KCR's BRS in Telangana and Zoramthanga-led Mizo National Front in Mizoram.
The BJP and Congress are in direct contest in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh. Congress and BRS are vying for power in Telangana, while Zoramthanga's MNF, Congress, and regional party Zoram People's Movement are in a contest in Mizoram.
The counting of votes will take place on December 3, Sunday.
As exit polls predict a landslide victory for the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh says, "Exit poll results are very diverse. We cannot say anything about it. I can assure you that the Congress will get more than 130 seats in Madhya Pradesh...People want transformation...People are fed up with CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan."
After exit polls predict a big win for the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, former Congress chief minister Kamal Nath asks the party workers to not let such predictions distract them. He said the public has voted overwhelmingly in support of the Congress Party. "When the counting of votes begins on December 3, the public will approve the Congress government. I have always told you that a country is run by vision, not by television." He says many exit polls have shown the Congress party forming the government while some exit polls are saying otherwise. "Don't let all this distract you. Like Arjun, you have to keep your eyes only on your goal. You have to concentrate your full attention on the day of the counting of votes and ensure that every vote received by the Congress is counted correctly and the Congress government is formed in the state with an overwhelming majority."
Mizoram Exit Poll Result 2023: Mizoram's regional party Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) is likely to decimate the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) of Chief Minister Zoramthanga. India Today-Axis My India has projected 3-7 seats for MNF, 28-35 seats for ZPM, 2-4 seats for Congress, and 0-2 seats for BJP.
Telangana Exit Poll result 2023: As exit polls project a majority for Congress in Telangana, KTR, the son of Chief Minister KCR, rejected the predictions and said his party would return to power in the states with over 70 seats. CNX, Matrize, and Chanakya have predicted a majority for the Congress, with 60-plus seats in the 117-member House.
Exit Poll result 2023: For BJP, CNX has projected 80-90 seats in Rajasthan, 140-159 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 30-40 seats in Chhattisgarh, and 2-4 seats in Telangana. The Congress is likely to get 94 to 104 seats in Rajasthan, 70-89 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 63-79 in Telangana, and 46-56 seats in Chhattisgarh.
Chhattisgarh Exit Poll result 2023: Hours after the exit polls predicted a close fight in Chhattisgarh, CM Bhupesh Baghel said the Congress party will form the next government. He said the Congress had set a target of getting 75 seats and the party "will remain close to that figure".
Madhya Pradesh Exit Poll Result 2023: The BJP is ahead of the Congress in Bhopal, Nimar, Chambal, Mahakaushal, Malwa, and Bundelkhand regions. Bhopal (20): BJP-12, Congress-8 | Nimar (18): BJP-12, Congress 6 | Bundelkhand (26): BJP-18, Congress-8 | Chambal (34): BJP-19, Congress-14 | Mahakaushal (47): BJP-32, Congress-15 | Malwa (55): BJP-41, Congress-14.
Madhya Pradesh Exit Poll Result 2023: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has emerged as the most favoured for top post in the state, according to India Today-Axis My India. Congress' Kamal Nath is the second most favored, with 30 per cent people wanting him to become the next chief minister.
Rajasthan Exit Poll 2023: Polstrat has predicted a majority for BJP, with 100 to 110 seats. Congress is expected to get 90-100 seats.
Exit Poll results LIVE: 2023: News24 – Today's Chanakya Exit Poll has projected 151 seats for the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, while Congress is likely to get 74 seats. India Today-Axis My India will release its number shortly.
Rajasthan Exit Poll: India Today-Axis My India has projected 90 seats for BJP, 96 for Congress, and 13 for others. In Rajasthan, a party needs 100 seats to form the government. If Congress returns to power, this would be historic as Rajasthan has a history of rotating governments.
Rajasthan Exit Poll Result 2023: India Today-Axis My India has projected 42 per cent votes for Congress while 41 per cent for BJP. The Congress is ahead of the BJP in Bikaner-Jaisalmer, Shekhawati, Ahirwal, and Jaipur. BJP is leading in Mewar, Hadoti, and Marwar. Marwar (41): BJP 20, Congress 18 | Hadoti (17): BJP 11, Congress 6 | Bikaner-Jaisalmer (19): Congress 11, BJP 6 | Shekhawati: Congress 12, BJP 7, BSP 1 | Ahirwal (22): Congress 10, BJP 9 | Mewar (35): BJP 20, Congress 12 | Jaipur (44): Congress 26, BJP 17
Rajasthan Exit Poll Result 2023: 57 per cent SC and 51 per cent ST voted for Congress. The BJP's major numbers came from general, with 62 per cent voting for the saffron party.
40 per cent male and 44 per cent female voted for Congress. The BJP got 42 per cent male votes and 40 per cent female votes.
Incumbent chief minister Bhupesh Baghel is the most preferred for the top post in Chhattisgarh, with 31 per cent people favouring him. He is followed by BJP's Raman Singh. Notably, 18 per cent said that they wanted nobody from the BJP to become the Chief Minister, as per India Today-Axis My India.
Chhattisgarh Exit Poll results: India India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll showed that 43 per cent male and 41 per cent female voters voted for Congress in Chhattisgarh. The BJP got 39 per cent male and 43 per cent female votes. 6 per cent male and female voters favoured Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BJP).
Exit Poll Result 2023: The Congress is ahead of BJP in Chhattisgarh. India Today-Axis My India has projected 40-50 seats for Congress, 36-46 for BJP, and 2 seats for the BSP.
Exit Poll Result 2023: Like in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the BJP and Congress are also two main parties in Chhattisgarh. In 2018, Congress dislodged BJP after 15 years of rule. The Congress under the leadership of Bhupesh Baghel appears to be in better position but the BJP may better its tally in this election. Exit poll numbers will be out after 5:30 pm.
Madhya Pradesh is expected to witness a two-way contest between the ruling BJP and the Congress. Besides these two, nine other parties are contesting the polls - BSP (181), the Gondwana Ganatantra Party (37), Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan's Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) (86), Samajwadi Party (71), Aam Aadmi Party (66), Janata Dal-United (10), and Communist Party of India (9). Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) are also contesting on 4 seats each.
