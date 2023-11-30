Exit Polls 2023: BJP sweep in MP, neck-and-neck in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, predicts India Today-Axis My India

Exit Poll result 2023: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to record a resounding victory in Madhya Pradesh, where the party is expected to win 140-162 of 230 seats, India Today-Axis My India exit polls showed on Thursday. The ruling party is leading in all six regions - Bhopal (12 of 20 seats), Nimar (12 of 18), Bundelkhand (18 of 26), Chambal (19 of 34), Mahakaushal (32 of 47), and Malwa (41 of 55).

Mizoram: For Mizoram, India Today-Axis My India has projected a landslide victory for the regional Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), with seats ranging between 28 and 35 of 40 seats. The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) of Chief Minister Zoramthanga is projected to win just 3-7 seats, a massive fall from 26 seats in 2018. The BJP is expected to win 0-2 seats while Congress 2-4 in the northeastern state.

Madhya Pradesh: India Today-Axis My India has predicted 96 of 199 seats for Congress and 90 for the BJP in Rajasthan. A party needs 101 seats to form the government in Rajasthan, which has a 200-member House. These numbers may surprise the BJP as the party had expected to return to power. According to the survey, 42 per cent of people voted for the Congress and 41 per cent voted for the BJP.

Chhattisgarh: The Congress is likely to return to power in Chhattisgarh, India Today-Axis My India predicted on Thursday. As per the exit polls, the Congress is likely to get 40-50 of 90 seats while the BJP may get 36-46 and the BSP 2. If these numbers hold true, this will be a setback for the grand old party, which was hoping to get over 50 seats.

Exit poll results for all Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram - will be announced shortly. While Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram voted earlier in the month, polling in Telangana was held today and would conclude at 5:30 pm. Of five states, the BJP is in power in Madhya Pradesh, Congress in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, KCR's BRS in Telangana and Zoramthanga-led Mizo National Front in Mizoram.

The BJP and Congress are in direct contest in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh. Congress and BRS are vying for power in Telangana, while Zoramthanga's MNF, Congress, and regional party Zoram People's Movement are in a contest in Mizoram.



The counting of votes will take place on December 3, Sunday.

