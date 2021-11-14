Govt brings ordinance to extend tenure of CBI, ED directors up to 5 years

The government on Sunday announced that it has brought an ordinance to extend the tenure of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and Enforcement Directorate (ED) directors up to 5 years.

The current tenure of the central government agency chiefs is fixed for a period of two years. Although they cannot be removed from their posts before their tenure ends, extension can be given by the central government.

"Provided that the period for which the Director of Enforcement holds the office on his initial appointment may, in public interest, on the recommendation of the Committee under clause(a) and for the reason to be recorded in writing, be extended up to one year at a time," the Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Ordinance 2021 said.

Also read: CBI, ED, NCB being misused to target opposition: Sharad Pawar

"Provided further that no such extension shall be granted after the completion of a period of five years in total including the period mentioned in the initial appointment," the ordinance further stated.

The government had in November 2020 extended the tenure of ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra by a year after altering his appointment order issued in 2018.

Mishra's two-year term was to end in November 2020 but an extension was given to him. The tenure of the CBI directors was not fixed before 1997 and they could be removed by the government in any manner.

However, the Supreme Court (SC) in the Vineet Narain judgment had fixed a term of a minimum of two years for the CBI director to let the officer work independently.