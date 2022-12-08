Election Result 2022 LIVE: BJP landslide in Gujarat; Jai Ram Thakur concedes defeat, to resign as Himachal CM

Gujarat, Himachal Election Results 2022: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is on course to record a historic 7th consecutive win in Gujarat. The saffron party is leading on 158 seats while Congress, which won 77 seats in 2017, is currently leading on only 17. In Himachal, however, Congress has crossed the majority mark and is likely to wrest the state from BJP. Currently, the grand old party is leading on 38 seats, 18 up from its last tally. Arvind Kejriwal's AAP has not been able to open its account in Himachal. It is leading on five seats in Himachal. The results are in line with exit poll numbers which had predicted a majority for the BJP in Gujarat and a close fight in Himachal. In Gujarat, CM Bhupendra Patel, Hardik Patel, Alpesh Thakor, and Rivaba Jadeja are leading from their respective seats. Congress' Jignesh Mevani is trailing from Vadgam. Exit polls had predicted a landslide win for the ruling BJP in Gujarat and a tough fight in Himachal. Axis My India has given an edge to Congress in the hilly state, which changes government every other election. The BJP has been in power in the state for the last five years. So as per trends, Congress might return to power this time. In Gujarat, the Congress may remain in the second position with fewer seats while the AAP is expected to eat into the grand old party's share. A party needs 92 seats to form government in Gujarat and 35 seats to rule Himachal. In both states, the main contenders are BJP, Congress, and Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The saffron party, which has been ruling Gujarat for the last 27 years, is seeking to return to power for the record 7th consecutive term.

Also Read | Exit Poll Results 2022: Axis My India predicts landslide win for BJP in Gujarat





Also Read | Himachal Election Exit Poll Result 2022: Axis My India predicts tough fight, edge for Congress