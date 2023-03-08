India hits back after Pak foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto brings up Kashmir at UNSC debate on women

India slammed Pakistan for raising the Jammu and Kashmir issue during a Security Council discussion on women, peace, and security, claiming that it is 'unworthy' to even respond to such "malicious and false propaganda" after Pakistan's foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari raised the issue at the discussion.

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj, responded to Zardari’s remarks on Jammu and Kashmir and termed his remarks as "baseless and politically motivated".

She said, “Before I conclude, let me dismiss the frivolous, baseless and politically motivated remarks made by the delegate of Pakistan regarding the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.”

“My delegation considers it unworthy to even respond to such malicious and false propaganda,” said Ruchira Kamboj, speaking at the UN Security Council open debate.

“Rather, our focus is where it shall always be – positive and forward-looking. Today’s discussion is critically important to strengthen our collective efforts to accelerate the full implementation of the Women, Peace and Security agenda. We respect the topic of the debate and recognise the importance of time. As such, our focus shall remain on the topic,” she added.

India’s sharp reply came as Pakistan Foreign Minister Zardari mentioned the issue of Jammu and Kashmir during the Council debate led by Mozambique's Presidency this month, on International Women's Day. As India has repeatedly informed Pakistan that Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh are union territories that belong to India and will always be a part of it.

India has made it clear that it wants to have friendly relations with Pakistan, but for that to happen, Islamabad needs to create an atmosphere free of terror and hostility.

Since India launched airstrikes on a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist training camp in Pakistan's Balakot in response to the Pulwama terror attack in February 2019, relations between India and Pakistan have been very strained.

And further to that, once India removed Jammu and Kashmir's unique powers and divided the erstwhile state into Union Territories in August 2019, the situation deteriorated even more.



(With agency inputs)

