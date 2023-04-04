Integral part of India: MEA on China assigning names to places in Arunachal Pradesh

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral and inalienable part of India after China released the names of 11 places in the Indian state and proclaimed it as the “southern part of Tibet.” The MEA further said that this is not the first time China has made similar attempts.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “We have seen such reports. This is not the first time China has made such an attempt. We reject this outright. Arunachal Pradesh is, has been, and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India. Attempts to assign invented names will not alter this reality.”

Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said in a recent tweet the country is facing the consequences of Prime Minister Narendra Modi “giving a clean chit to China” after the Galwan Valley clashes in 2020.

Kharge tweeted, “For the third time, China has dared to “rename” our areas in Arunachal Pradesh. April 21, 2017– 6 places; December 30,2021- 15 places; and April 3, 2023- 11 places. Arunachal Pradesh is an will remain an integral part of India. After Galwan, the country is facing the consequences of Modi ji giving a clean chit to China.”

चीन ने तीसरी बार अरुणाचल में हमारे इलाक़ों के “नाम बदलने” का दुस्साहस किया है।



21 अप्रैल 2017 — 6 जगह

30 दिसंबर 2021 — 15 जगह

3 अप्रैल 2023 — 11 जगह



अरुणाचल प्रदेश भारत का अभिन्न अंग है और रहेगा।



गलवान के बाद, मोदी जी द्वारा चीन को क्लीन चिट देने का नतीजा, देश भुगत रहा है। pic.twitter.com/JTDTuCsRcY — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) April 4, 2023

The Chinese Civil Affairs Ministry released a third set of names for 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh in Chinese, Tibetan, and Pinyin characters earlier this week. These places include five mountain peaks, two land areas, two residential areas, and two rivers. The ministry also listed categories of places’ names and subordinate administrative districts.

This, however, is not the first time that the Chinese government has released such a list. China released the first batch of names for six places in 2017 and the second batch of list of names comprising 15 places was released in 2021.

Also read: China releases names of 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh, calls it ‘southern part of Tibet’

Also read: