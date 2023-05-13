Karnataka Election Result 2023 LIVE: 'This is a victory of every Kannadiga,' says Congress

Karnataka Assembly Election Result 2023: After Congress secured a massive win in Karnataka, former party chief Rahul Gandhi said his party did not fight the assembly election with hatred and poor people defeated the capitalists. "We didn't fight this battle using hatred," he said while speaking to reporters. He also said: "Karnataka mein Nafrat ki bazaar band hui hai, Mohabbat ki dukaan khuli hai." Congress leaders are crediting him for the win as his Bharat Jodo Yatra covered a large chunk of the state. Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has given credit to Rahul Gandhi for the party's success in the state. He said Rahul Gandhi's yatra helped the party get the majority in the southern state. "The people of Karnataka wanted a change because they were fed up with the BJP govt. BJP spent a lot of money on Operation 'Kamala'. Padyatra of Rahul ji helped as well in the enthusing cadre of party," he said. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai has conceded defeat as Congress is set to win 138 of 224 seats. The BJP has slipped further and is ahead on 62 seats and Janata Dal-Secular's lead has declined to 22 seats. The JD-S and BJP have taken a big hit as Congress has expanded its footprints. The results are almost in line with what the exit poll survey had predicted. India Today-Axis My India had predicted a comfortable majority for the Congress while 62-80 seats for the BJP. The JD(S) is projected to get 20-25 seats.

WATCH: Karnataka Election Result 2023: Twitter reactions hail Congress’ lead, blame BJP’s loss on Bajrang Dal row

WATCH: Karnataka Election Result Updates: DK Shivakumar breaks down, CM Bommai concedes defeat & other key moments