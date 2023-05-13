scorecardresearch
Business Today
Karnataka Election Result 2023 LIVE: 'This is a victory of every Kannadiga,' says Congress

Business Today Desk | Updated May 13, 2023, 8:49 PM IST

2023 Karnataka Assembly Election Result Updates: The Congress is set to form the next government in the southern state as it is likely to win 138 seats. The BJP's numbers have slipped below 65 while JDS is leading in 20 seats.

Congress is set to return to power in Karnataka as the party is now leading in over 136 seats, well past the majority figure of 113 Congress is set to return to power in Karnataka as the party is now leading in over 136 seats, well past the majority figure of 113

Karnataka Assembly Election Result 2023: After Congress secured a massive win in Karnataka, former party chief Rahul Gandhi said his party did not fight the assembly election with hatred and poor people defeated the capitalists. "We didn't fight this battle using hatred," he said while speaking to reporters. He also said: "Karnataka mein Nafrat ki bazaar band hui hai, Mohabbat ki dukaan khuli hai." Congress leaders are crediting him for the win as his Bharat Jodo Yatra covered a large chunk of the state. Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has given credit to Rahul Gandhi for the party's success in the state. He said Rahul Gandhi's yatra helped the party get the majority in the southern state. "The people of Karnataka wanted a change because they were fed up with the BJP govt. BJP spent a lot of money on Operation 'Kamala'. Padyatra of Rahul ji helped as well in the enthusing cadre of party," he said. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai has conceded defeat as Congress is set to win 138 of 224 seats. The BJP has slipped further and is ahead on 62 seats and Janata Dal-Secular's lead has declined to 22 seats. The JD-S and BJP have taken a big hit as Congress has expanded its footprints. The results are almost in line with what the exit poll survey had predicted. India Today-Axis My India had predicted a comfortable majority for the Congress while 62-80 seats for the BJP. The JD(S) is projected to get 20-25 seats.    

WATCH: Karnataka Election Result 2023: Twitter reactions hail Congress’ lead, blame BJP’s loss on Bajrang Dal row

WATCH: Karnataka Election Result Updates: DK Shivakumar breaks down, CM Bommai concedes defeat & other key moments

13 May 2023, 8:49:13 PM IST

I'm taking responsibility for the defeat: Bommai

 

13 May 2023, 7:25:22 PM IST

'This is a victory of every Kannadiga,' says Congress

 

13 May 2023, 6:54:58 PM IST

Karnataka poll results: Party-wise result by Election Commission

The following is the party position in the Karnataka Assembly elections at 5.45 pm on Saturday, according to latest counting trends updated by the Election Commission. Elections to 224 seats were held on May 10.

Congress has won 122 seats and is leading in 14 others. The BJP has so far won 56 seats and is leading in 8 others.

13 May 2023, 6:50:39 PM IST

Coming to power in Karnataka huge responsibility: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday said that coming to power in Karnataka was a huge responsibility. "We went to the people with a few guarantees and we have to fulfill them. We have to work for the people. Public will tell us what will happen next," she said.

 

13 May 2023, 5:28:19 PM IST

PM Modi congratulates Congress

 

13 May 2023, 5:04:37 PM IST

Karnataka election results: Congress wins 103 seats and leads on 33 more

 

13 May 2023, 5:00:25 PM IST

'We didn't make it a national election': Jairam Ramesh

 

13 May 2023, 4:55:42 PM IST

'Brute authoritarian and majoritarian politics is vanquished,' says Mamata Banerjee

 

13 May 2023, 3:58:43 PM IST

Karnataka election results: 'Time for celebration, not for complacency,' says Shashi Tharoor

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Saturday congratulated his colleagues in Karnataka for party's steller performance in Assembly elections. 

 

13 May 2023, 3:51:41 PM IST

Priyank Kharge wins Chittapur seat by 13,640 votes

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank Kharge won the Chittapur Assembly seat against BJP's Manikanta Rathod by 13,640 votes.

13 May 2023, 3:38:35 PM IST

DK Shivakumar wins Kanakapura seat by over 1 lakh votes, defeats BJP's R Ashok

Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar has defeated BJP leader and minister R Ashoka by over 1 lakh votes in Kanakapura seat. After his win, the Shivakumar, one of the top contenders of Karnataka CM post, reached the Election Commission office to collect his winning certificate. 

 

13 May 2023, 3:29:24 PM IST

Karnataka poll results: Congress's Dinesh Gundu Rao wins Gandhi Nagar seat by 105 votes

Former Karnataka Congress president Dinesh Gundu Rao has won the closely contested battle with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rival Sapthagiri Gowda in Gandhi Nagar by 105 votes. His opponent Sathagiri Gowda requested for re-counting of votes but the returning officer (RO) refused.

Rao and Gowda emerged as the top contenders among 15 candidates in the latest poll trends.

13 May 2023, 3:28:57 PM IST

People of Karnataka have removed PM Modi due to corruption: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress's Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP after the grand old party was seen headed for a clear majority in the 224-member Karnataka Assembly.

"Modi ji had revoked Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership for speaking against authoritarianism and corruption. Today, due to the same corruption, the people of Karnataka have removed him from the state. This proves that it is the common people, not those in power, who decide who will hold power," news agency ANI quoted the Congress leader as saying.

13 May 2023, 3:28:32 PM IST

South India is 'BJP-mukt' now: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after his party mega win in Karnataka and said that south India is now "BJP-mukt".

"First we won Himachal Pradesh and now Karnataka. They used to speak of 'Congress-mukt bharat', but South India is 'BJP-mukt' now," Baghel said.

13 May 2023, 3:25:53 PM IST

'Just like Karnataka...': Aaditya Thackeray hopes for similar show in Maharashtra

Former Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Saturaday congratulated Congress for its stellar run in Karnataka Assembly polls and said that people have shown that they will vote decisively for peace, love and against corrupt regimes.

 

13 May 2023, 3:04:17 PM IST

Karnataka Results 2023: Congress wins 36 seats, leads on 101

Karnataka Assembly Election Result 2023: The Congress has won 36 seats and is currently leading on 101. The BJP is leading in 45 seats and has won 17 seats.

13 May 2023, 2:48:18 PM IST

Poor people defeated crony capitalists, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says poor people have defeated crony capitalists in Karnataka. "We didn't fight this battle using hatred," he says while speaking to reporters after Congress' massive win in Karnataka. "Karnataka mein Nafrat ki bazaar band hui hai, Mohabbat ki dukaan khuli hai."

 

13 May 2023, 2:35:16 PM IST

Karnataka Result 2023: List of winners

BJP's S Raghu has won from CV Raman Nagar. He defeated Anand Kumar of Congress by over 16,000 votes. Congress has bagged the Challakere seat. Here, T Raghumurthy has won by defeating Ravish Kumar of Janata Dal-Secular. 

13 May 2023, 2:30:07 PM IST

Congress' Basavaraj Neelappa Shivannanavar from Byadgi

Karnataka Election result 2023: Congress' Basavaraj Neelappa Shivannanavar has won from Byadgi. He defeated Ballari BJP's Virupakshappa Rudrappa by 23841 votes. 

13 May 2023, 2:28:03 PM IST

Belur Result 2023: BJP's HK Suresh wins

Belur Result 2023: BJP's HK Suresh has won from Belur. He has defeated Congress' B Shivaramu by nearly 8,000 votes. 

