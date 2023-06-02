Karnataka CM says all five welfare schemes will be implemented in FY24

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on Friday said his government has decided that all five pre-poll promises will be implemented in the present financial year (FY24). The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting in Bengaluru on Friday.

"We held a cabinet meeting today. We discussed all five promises thoroughly. We have decided that all five guarantees will be implemented in the present financial year. At the time of the election and before that, we announced 5 guarantees. Our (Karnataka Congress) president DK Shivakumar and I signed the guarantee cards and promised that we will implement all promises and make sure they reach people. We also distributed guarantee cards," said Siddaramaiah.

Implementation (of guarantee about 200 units of free electricity) will begin from July 1. 200 units of electricity will be free. Consumers who haven't paid their bills till July will have to pay, said Siddaramaiah.

The Congress had said that it will implement these schemes if it formed a government in Karnataka. The party stormed into the Vidhana Soudha by winning 135 out of 224 seats winning an absolute majority. Now, it is the Congress' turn to fulfil its promises After the people reposed their faith in it, the Congress The five guarantees promised are 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti), Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi), 10 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya), Rs 3,000 every month for unemployed graduate youth and Rs 1,500 for unemployed diploma holders (both in the age group of 18-25) for two years (Yuva Nidhi), and free travel for women in public transport buses (Shakti).

The Congress government has estimated that the implementation of these schemes may cost about Rs 50,000 crore every year.

During elections, Congress leader and former party president Rahul Gandhi had said these schemes will be implemented on the day the government took over.

However, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah after assuming power on May 20 said the government has agreed in principle to implement the guarantees and sought time till the next cabinet meeting.

According to some Congress leaders, there will be some conditions attached to these schemes.

The Gruha Lakshmi promising Rs 2,000 to the women head of the families is meant for those who are Below Poverty Line. Even the Anna Bhagya scheme providing 10 kg foodgrains is for BPL families.

Even Gruha Jyothi scheme offering 200 units of free power will be for the economically weaker sections, they said.

Regarding Shakti scheme, Congress leaders said there will be no conditions attached but it will specify in which buses women can travel free of cost.

An estimate prepared by Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) shows that its operational cost itself is over Rs 12,000 crore whereas its revenues are just over Rs 9,000 crore.