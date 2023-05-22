Karnataka Congress workers use cow urine to 'purify' Vidhana Soudha after end of BJP's 'corrupt' term

After a chest-thumping victory against BJP in Karnataka, Congress workers on Monday used cow urine to ‘cleanse and purify’ the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru ahead of the first day proceedings of the Karnataka assembly session.



This comes after Congress Karnataka president and deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar had earlier said in January that it is high time to “cleanse” the Vidhana Soudha (Assembly) with cow urine.



"We will come up with some details to clean the Vidhan Soudha. I also have some ganjala (cow urine) for purification..,” Shivakumar had alleged that the Assembly had been "polluted by corruption during the BJP's rule".



Siddaramaiah was sworn in as Chief Minister for the second term, along with state Congress President D K Shivakumar as Deputy Chief Minister, and eight legislators as Ministers on Saturday.



The Chief Minister on Saturday after the first cabinet meeting had said, "We are calling the Assembly session for three days -- Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, we are requesting the Governor, because the new Assembly has to be constituted before May 24."



In the May 10 elections to the 224-member Assembly, the Congress scored an emphatic victory by bagging 135 seats, while the ruling BJP and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) secured 66 and 19 seats respectively.



Meanwhile, the first session of the 16th Karnataka Legislative Assembly, after the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government came to power in the state began on Monday, for the oath taking of all the newly-elected MLAs.



According to Legislative Assembly officials, all the 224 newly elected legislators will take oath as MLAs, during the three-day session, which will also see the election of a new Speaker.



Oath taking of MLAs is underway in the Assembly, which is being conducted by senior most legislator Congress' R V Deshpande as the Protem Speaker. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Ministers - G Parameshwara, K H Muniyappa, M B Patil, K J George, Satish Jarkiholi, Priyank Kharge- were among the first few to take oath as MLAs.

