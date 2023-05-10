Karnataka Exit Poll 2023 LIVE: Congress may win 122-140 seats, predicts India Today-Axis My India 

Karnataka Election 2023: India Today-Axis My India exit poll has predicted a comfortable majority for the Congress in Karnataka. As per the polls, the Congress may win 122-140 seats. However, most exit polls have predicted a hung house in Karnataka. As per other polls, the Congress may emerge as the largest party but may fall short of the majority. The BJP appears to be ahead in Coastal Karnataka, where it is predicted to win 16 of 19 seats with over 50 per cent vote share, according to India Today-Axis My India polls. However, the Congress is likely to make inroads in Central Karnataka, where it is predicted to win 12 seats, 8 more than what it had got in 2018. The grand old party is also projected to sweep the Hyderabad-Karnataka region, where it is predicted to win 32 of 40 seats. The BJP, which has been ruling the state for the last four years, faced a massive challenge from the Congress party - which is confident of winning Karnataka on its own. A party needs 123 seats to form the government. The BJP, on the other hand, hoping to buck the anti-incumbency to retain power under sitting chief minister Basavraj Bommai. The JD(S) is the third player in the game, which has a loyal voter base and hopes to corner a considerable number of seats to play a kingmaker's role in case any of the two parties - BJP and Congress - fails to get a majority.
Karnataka Exit Poll 2023 LIVE: India Today-Axis My India has predicted a comfortable majority for Congress in Karnataka. As per the survey, Congress may win 122-140 seats, more than the required number to form the government. The BJP is likely to win 62-80 seats while JDS may bag 20-25 seats. Overall, Congress is likely to get 43 per cent vote, BJP 35 and JDS 16.
Karnataka Exit Poll 2023 LIVE: India Today-Axis My India exit poll has predicted a big edge for the Congress in the Old Mysuru region. Here, the JDS was the largest party in the last election with 26 seats, followed by Congress (20) and BJP (16). This time, the Congress is predicted to win 36 seats with 40 per cent votes. The BJP is likely to increase its vote share but that may cut JDS's votes and help Congress.
Karnataka Exit Poll 2023: The Congress is expected to win 100-112 seats, according to CVoter's exit polls. The BJP is likely to win 83-95 seats, about 10 seats less than what it had got in 2018. The JDS may bag 21-29 seats.
Karnataka Exit Polls 2023: According to Jan Ki Baat, the BJP may win 94-117 seats while Congress is expected to bag 91-106 seats. The JD(S) is likely to corner 14-24 seats, less than what the party had got in 2018. Jan Ki Baat is the only pollster who has predicted an edge for the BJP. All other polls have either predicted a clear edge for Congress or a hung house. In the case of a hung assembly, JD(S) may be a 'kingmaker'.
Karnataka Exit Polls 2023: Senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa says he is 100 per cent confident that the BJP is going to form the government with absolute majority. "There is no question of a hung assembly or a coalition government, but the national leadership will take the final call. We are going to get 115-117 seats so the question of joining with JD(S) right now does not arise. Let us wait and see."
Karnataka Exit Poll Results 2023: Congress is likely to win big in the Mumbai-Karnataka region, where it is projected to bag 28 seats with 45 per cent vote share, according to India Today-Axis My India polls. The BJP is predicted to win just 21 seats, 9 less than what it had got in 2018. The JD(S) is projected to win just one seat with 8 per cent vote share. In the last election, the Congress had won just 17 seats.
Karnataka Exit Polls 2023: The Congress is likely to sweep the Hyderabad-Karnataka region, where it is expected to get 47 per cent vote share and win 32 seats, 11 more than what it had got in 2018. The BJP is likely to win just 7 seats with a 36 per cent vote share. The JDS is projected to get 1 seat with a 13 per cent vote share.
Karnataka Exit Polls 2023: After the polling in Karnataka, Congress leader M Veerappa Moily said according to his experience of 55 years in politics, the Congress party should get a comfortable majority in the southern state. "Congress will form the government in Karnataka."
Karnataka Exit Polls 2023: The BJP was expecting to win BIG in Bengaluru but exit polls numbers suggest that it may have to settle with just 10 seats. The BJP had won 10 seats in the last election but its tally went up after a few leaders joined from the Congress. The Congress is likely to win 17 seats, more than the BJP.
Karnataka Exit Poll Results: Congress is ahead of the BJP in Bengaluru. Here, the grand old party is predicted to win 17 seats with a 44 per cent vote share, according to India Today-Axis My India polls. The ruling BJP is expected to win just 10 seats with 38 per cent vote share. The JDS is predicted to win just 1 seat, with 3 per cent vote share. In the last election, the BJP had won 11 seats and Congress had won 15.
The Congress is likely to make a big gain in Central Karnataka, which has 23 seats. In the last election, the BJP had won 16 and Congress 4. This time, Congress is ahead of BJP in the Central Karnataka. Congress is likely to win 12 seats while the BJP may win 10 seats, six less than what it had got in the last elections.
According to the P-Marq survey, the BJP and Congress are expected to be in a close contest. The ruling BJP is likely to win 85-100 seats while Congress is expected to win 94-108. The JDS may corner 24-32 seats.
The Congress may win 103-110 seats while the BJP is likely to bag 79-94, according to Matrize exit poll. The JDS is expected to win 25-33 seats.
Karnataka Exit Polls: The BJP appears to be ahead in the Coastal Karnataka. Here, the ruling party is likely to get 16 of 19 seats while Congress may have to settle with just 3 seats.
The BJP largely focussed on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the 'double-engine' government, national issues and programmes or achievements of the central government coupled with those from the state, including those on the reservation. The Congress by-and-large focused on local issues and its campaign also was run by its state leaders initially.
After the poll concluded, Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao said his party will win by a very big margin and will get at 140 seats. The counting of votes in the Karnataka Assembly elections will take place on May 13.
In the 2018 assembly elections, BJP emerged as the single largest party by winning 104 seats, followed by Congress 80, JD(S) 37. With no party having a clear majority and as Congress and JD(S) were trying to forge an alliance, BJP's BS Yediyurappa staked a claim and formed the government. However, he had to resign within three days ahead of the trust vote. Subsequently, Congress joined hands with JDS and formed the government with Kumaraswamy as Chief Minister. However, the government collapsed in 14 months, as 17 legislators defected to BJP.
Among the key candidates in the fray are chief minister Basavaraj Bommai (Shiggaon), Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah (Varuna), JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy (Channapatna), Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar (Kanakapura). Besides these, Jagdish Shettar, who was earlier with the BJP is contesting from Hubli-Dharwad Central as a Congress candidate.
Karnataka Election 2023: Voting in Karnataka has concluded, with 65.69 per cent voter turnout till 5 pm. Exit poll results will be out shortly. The opinion polls have predicted a clear edge for Congress.
All eyes are on the Janata Dal (Secular), which is the third-largest party in Karnataka after the BJP and Congress. In 2018, the JDS party got 37 seats but managed to corner the chief minister's post as neither BJP nor Congress could get the majority. BJP got 104 seats while Congress got 80 seats. This time, the JDS would like to see the same situation again. And if that happens, H D Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular), will emerge as a "kingmaker" or a "king" by holding the key for government formation.
