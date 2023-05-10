Karnataka Exit Poll 2023 LIVE: Congress may win 122-140 seats, predicts India Today-Axis My India 

Karnataka Election 2023: India Today-Axis My India exit poll has predicted a comfortable majority for the Congress in Karnataka. As per the polls, the Congress may win 122-140 seats. However, most exit polls have predicted a hung house in Karnataka. As per other polls, the Congress may emerge as the largest party but may fall short of the majority. The BJP appears to be ahead in Coastal Karnataka, where it is predicted to win 16 of 19 seats with over 50 per cent vote share, according to India Today-Axis My India polls. However, the Congress is likely to make inroads in Central Karnataka, where it is predicted to win 12 seats, 8 more than what it had got in 2018. The grand old party is also projected to sweep the Hyderabad-Karnataka region, where it is predicted to win 32 of 40 seats. The BJP, which has been ruling the state for the last four years, faced a massive challenge from the Congress party - which is confident of winning Karnataka on its own. A party needs 123 seats to form the government. The BJP, on the other hand, hoping to buck the anti-incumbency to retain power under sitting chief minister Basavraj Bommai. The JD(S) is the third player in the game, which has a loyal voter base and hopes to corner a considerable number of seats to play a kingmaker's role in case any of the two parties - BJP and Congress - fails to get a majority.