Karnataka polls: FIR lodged against Amit Shah over 'riots if Congress comes to power' remark

Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala, Dr Parmeshwar, and Chief of Karnataka Congress DK Shivakumar on Thursday filed a police complaint against Union Home Minister Amit Shah and organisers of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rally for allegedly making "provocative statements, promoting enmity and hatred and maligning opposition."

The complaint was filed at Bengaluru's High Grounds Police Station and was made with respect to Shah's recent rallies in poll bound Karnataka.

"Union Home Minister has said that if Congress comes to power, then there will be communal riots. How can he say this? We have filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India on this," said DK Shivakumar after filing the complaint, ANI reported.

Speech given by Amit Shah was shockingly riddled with flagrantly false statements aimed at tarnishing the image of Indian National Congress by levelling false and unfounded allegations, with a clear objective of trying to create an atmosphere of communal disharmony amongst the gathered crowd and the individuals viewing it on other media platforms, the complaint read.

Sections like 153, 505 (2), 171G and 120B of IPC were mentioned in the complaint.

The Karnataka Assembly election is scheduled to be held on May 10 and the results will be announced on May 13.

Ahead of the elections, Amit Shah is doing back-to-back rallies as BJP's star campaigner.

