'Keep sharp knives to protect yourself': BJP MP Pragya Thakur's advice to Hindus

BJP leader and Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur stated on Monday that Hindus have the right to defend themselves and their dignity from those who would harm them. The parliamentarian, who is renowned for her outspoken opinions, also urged the Hindu community to "at least keep knives sharp" in their residences, claiming that everyone has the right to self-defense.



"Keep weapons in your homes, if nothing else, at least knives used to cut vegetables, sharp...Don't know what situation will arise when....Everyone has the right to self protection. If someone infiltrates our house and attacks us, giving a befitting reply is our right," she made the statement while pointing to the assassination of Hindu activists, including Harsha of Shivamogga.



"Love jihad, they have a tradition of jihad, if nothing they do love jihad. Even if they love, they do jihad in that. We (Hindus) too love, love God, a sanyasi (hermit) loves his God," Pragya Thakur said at the Hindu Jagarana Vedike's South Region annual convention in Karnataka's Shivamogga.



"Sanyasi says in this world created by God, end all the oppressors and sinful, if not the true definition of love will not survive here. So answer those involved in Love Jihad the same way. Protect your girls, teach them the right values," she added.



Additionally, Pragya Thakur cautioned parents against enrolling their kids in missionary schools, saying that doing so would "open the doors of old-age homes for yourselves."



The politician recommended that parents perform puja at home and read about dharma (religion) and shastra (philosophy). "Teach your children about it, so that children know about our culture and values," she added.