LG seeks chief secy's report after Ajay Maken claims renovation of CM Kejriwal's residence cost Rs 171 crore

Lieutenant Governor (LG) V K Saxena has sought a detailed factual report from the chief secretary after Congress leader Ajay Maken sent a letter to him demanding a probe into the "extravagant" expenditure in the renovation of Delhi chief minister's residence.

Indian National Congress' senior spokesperson Ajay Maken, in a letter to the LG on Sunday, expressed his deep concern and disappointment regarding the "extravagant" expenditure, environmental damage, and violation of heritage protection and zonal plans in the construction of the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence.

In the letter, Maken alleged that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal spent Rs 171 crore, and not Rs 45 crore as reported earlier, on his residence.

"The construction of the new CM house has cost the exchequer around Rs 171 crore, including the relocation of 22 officers' bungalows, with 15 out of 22 houses adjacent to CM's house at Flagstaff Road being demolished or got vacated. Rest have been asked to not re-allot with time. This figure (Rs 171 crore) includes around Rs 126 crore spent on purchasing 21 new Type 5 flats in the CWG Village to compensate for the housing shortage," the former Delhi Congress chief had claimed in the letter.

"I thus request you to conduct an inquiry into the matter. And if found guilty, grant sanction for prosecution of the principal beneficiary, the chief minister and the principal perpetrator the PWD minister of GNCTD," Maken stated.

On the receipt of the letter, the LG in a communication to the chief secretary directed that a report be submitted to him within seven days.

"Hon'ble LG has desired that a detailed report on each of the issues raised in the aforesaid representation be furnished within seven days," the communication read.

Last month, the BJP accused Kejriwal of spending crores on his official residence, and demanded his resignation on ‘moral’ grounds. As per documents, a total of Rs 44.78 crore were spent against a sanctioned amount of Rs 43.70 crore in six tranches between September 9, 2020 to June, 2022.

Claiming that the renovation of the chief minister's house has violated the Master Plan Delhi (MPD) 2021, Maken in his letter, alleged that it has been constructed in the Civil Lines Old Bungalow Zone, an area protected under MPD 2021.

The AAP has maintained that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence was built in 1942 and the roof had collapsed thrice. Following the roof collapse incidents, the Public Works Department suggested a new house be built, the party had said.

