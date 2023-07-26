Lok Sabha speaker accepts Opposition's no-confidence motion against Centre

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Wednesday accepted the no-confidence motion moved against the Centre by Opposition parties. The motion was brought to the House by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi.

After the House met at 12 noon and papers were laid on the table, the Speaker said he has received a notice from Gogoi for moving a motion of no-confidence against the government.

The Speaker asked members supporting the admission of the motion to stand after which INDIA alliance members, including Congress parliamentary party chief Sonia Gandhi and National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, stood up for a head count. Birla then admitted the motion expressing want of confidence in the Union Council of Ministers.

Birla said a date and time for discussion on it will be fixed by him after consultation with all parties.

A no-confidence motion allows the Opposition to challenge the government's majority on the floor of the House, and if the motion is passed, the government has to resign.

BRS MP Nama Nageshwar Rao also submitted a notice to move a no-confidence motion against the Union Council of Ministers. The K Chandrashekar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is not a part of the INDIA alliance.

The alliance of 26 Opposition parties, INDIA, had decided to move the motion in order to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi speak in Parliament on the Manipur violence.

Violence in the northeastern state erupted on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mainly in the hill districts.

Recently, there was an uproar in the entire country after a video of two women who were paraded naked by a mob in Manipur went viral.