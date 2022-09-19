Lufthansa deplaned Punjab CM Bhagwat Mann for being heavily drunk, claims Oppn

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has come under political fire over reports that claimed he was deplaned from a Lufthansa flight for being "heavily drunk". The whole controversy began after former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal citing a report said that Mann "was deplaned from Lufthansa flight as he was too drunk to walk".



"Disturbing media reports quoting co-passengers say Pb CM @BhagwantMann was deplaned from Lufthansa flight as he was too drunk to walk. And it led to a 4-hour flight delay. He missed AAP's national convention. These reports have embarrassed & shamed Punjabis all over the globe," he wrote on Twitter.



In another tweet, he questioned the Punjab government's silence over the reports "involving their CM Bhagwant Mann". Badal said that AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal needs to come clean on this issue. "Govt of India must step in as this involves Punjabi and national pride. If he was deplaned, GoI must raise the issue with its German counterpart," he said.



The Punjab chief minister visited Germany from September 11 to 18 to attract investments in the state. He was supposed to take a Lufthansa 760 flight from Frankfurt to Delhi that was scheduled to take off at 1.40 pm. The flight, however, got delayed and departed at 5.34 pm. Later, reports emerged claiming that the flight delay was caused by Mann. The reports also said that the chief minister was asked to deboard as he was heavily drunk.



Citing reports, Delhi Congress in a tweet said: "A Big Shame!! Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann deplaned because he was heavily Drunk."



As the controversy gained momentum, many on social media asked the airline to clarify if the delay was indeed caused by Mann. The airline in a statement said its flight from Frankfurt to Delhi departed later than originally planned due to a delayed inbound flight and an aircraft change. It, however, did not mention any specific incident citing data protection reasons.



"Our flight from Frankfurt to Delhi departed later than originally planned due to a delayed inbound flight and an aircraft change," the airline said.



AAP's chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang rubbished the claims saying all reports were propaganda. He said the opposition was rattled as the chief minister was effectively getting investment from his foreign trip.