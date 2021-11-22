Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray undergoing physiotherapy post-spine surgery

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is undergoing physiotherapy after a successful spine surgery at the HN Reliance Hospital earlier this month, his office said on Monday.



Thackeray is presently "very stable" and will be discharged from the hospital in due course of time, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement.



"The CM has undergone a successful spine surgery and is undergoing physiotherapy at the HN Reliance Hospital. He is presently very stable and will be discharged in due course of time," the statement said.



CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has undergone successful spine surgery and is currently recuperating with physiotherapy at H.N. Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. He will be discharged in due course of time. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) November 22, 2021





Thackeray (61) was admitted to the hospital on November 10 on the advice of doctors after his neck pain aggravated, and underwent the surgery on November 12.



Earlier this month, he had attended an event wearing a cervical collar.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Rs 257 to Rs 972: This multibagger stock zoomed over 250% in one year

Also Read: Swiggy launches new membership programme; to be available in over 500 cities: Check offers, other details here