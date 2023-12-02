'Meeting friends is always a delight': PM Modi reacts to ‘Melodi’ selfie shared by Italian PM Georgia Meloni

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his pleasure on Saturday after Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni shared a selfie of them together on social media. Meloni posted the selfie on Friday, along with the caption "good friends at COP28" and the hashtag "#Melodi".

Modi responded to Meloni's post on Saturday, writing, "Meeting friends is always a delight." The selfie, which Meloni notably shared on Friday, was taken during their meeting on the sidelines of the ongoing 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) in Dubai.

“Good friends at COP28. #Melodi,” Italian PM Meloni captioned her post on Instagram.

Meanwhile, during their discussion yesterday on the sidelines of COP 28 in Dubai, PM Modi mentioned India and Italy's efforts and pointed to a sustainable and prosperous future.

“Met PM @GiorgiaMeloni of Italy on the sidelines of the #COP28 Summit. Looking forward to collaborative efforts between India and Italy for a sustainable and prosperous future,” PM Modi wrote in a post on X.

In a bid to address the growing climate crisis, PM Modi has held high-level talks with world leaders during his visit to the United Arab Emirates. The meetings included the UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Swedish PM Ulf Kristersson, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Barbados counterpart Mia Amor Mottley, French President Emmanuel Macron, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and UK PM Rishi Sunak.

PM Modi emphasized the extensive repercussions of climate change on the Global South. He underscored the importance of climate finance and technology in meeting the aspirations of these countries.