Under strong Modi government, terrorists killed on their home turf: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 11 said under the strong BJP-led government at the Centre, the country's security forces are eliminating terrorists on their home turf.

Addressing an election rally in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, the PM said the echoes of 'Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar' (Modi once again) were being heard across the country as people have seen the benefits of a stable government.

"Enemies took advantage and terrorism spread whenever there were weak and unstable governments in the country. But under a strong Modi government, our forces are killing terrorists on their own turf," he said.

Modi said the "weak" Congress governments in the past could not strengthen the border infrastructure. Now, roads and modern tunnels are being built along the borders, he added.

The prime minister accused the Congress of questioning the entity of Lord Ram and opposing the construction of the Ayodhya temple. He added that the party was forgiven for this and invited for the consecration ceremony at the Ayodhya temple but it chose to boycott the event.

Describing Uttarakhand as the land of the flower 'Brahma kamal', he asked people to push the lotus button during polling and put all five Lok Sabha seats into the BJP's kitty.

The PM said that under Congress the advantages of government schemes did not reach the beneficiaries due to middlemen. But under the BJP government benefits of the schemes are reaching the beneficiaries directly through their bank accounts, he added.

The PM said said a strong BJP government also had the courage to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir after seven decades, make a law against triple talaq, implement the one rank one pension (OROP) scheme and provide reservation to women in legislatures.

Modi spoke of Rishikesh's tourism potential. It is a unique blend of adventure and spiritual tourism, he said.

He spoke the mega road, rail and air infrastructure projects underway in the state and said they would boost tourism in the state like never before and create employment opportunities.

Rishikesh, where the rally was held, falls under Haridwar Lok Sabha constituency. Chief Minister Dhami, Haridwar candidate Trivendra Singh Rawat, Tehri Garhwal MP Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah and Pauri Garhwal candidate Anil Baluni shared the dais with the prime minister.

(With inputs from PTI)