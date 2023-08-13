Nitin Gadkari plans to put an end to sirens on VIP vehicles, basuri may replace sound of horns

As a step towards ending the VIP culture, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said he plans to end sirens on VIP vehicles as controlling sound pollution is very important. "I am lucky that I got an opportunity to end the red light (beacon) on VIP's vehicle. Now, I am planning to put an end to sirens on VIP vehicles," Gadkari was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

Gadkari said he wants to replace the sound of horns and sirens with the soothing music of Indian musical instruments. "I am making a policy in which the siren sound would be replaced by the sound of Basuri (flute), tabla, and 'shankh'. I want people to be relieved from noise pollution," he said while addressing the inauguration ceremony of Pune's Chandni Chowk flyover on Saturday.

The minister on Saturday inaugurated a multi-level flyover built at Chandni Chowk in Maharashtra’s Pune. According to Gadkari, a total of 4 flyovers, 1 underpass widening, and 2 new underpasses have been constructed in this entire project. The Chandni Chowk flyover project aims to decongest traffic in Pune city, Gadkari added.

The minister said that the main problem of traffic congestion in Pune city and district will be solved due to this bridge which is 16.98 km long and is estimated to cost Rs 865 crore.

Under this project of a total length of 16 km, the work of the 2.2 km long Chandni Chowk Interchange has been completed. Both sides of the Mumbai-Bangalore highway have 2-lane internal and 2-lane external service, he said.

"A total of 8 ramps have been constructed to go in 8 different directions from the same interchange, which will provide strong connectivity to various areas."

This multi-level flyover was constructed to help with the traffic congestion on NH-48 between Pune and Bangalore and in the immediate vicinity. This project's foundation was established five years ago.

