No Indo-Pak bilateral cricket matches until cross-border terror ends: Anurag Thakur

In the wake of death of four Army personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday said India will not play any bilateral cricket matches with Pakistan until the latter stops cross-border terrorism. He also said the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had already taken a decision earlier on not resuming bilateral cricket relations with Pakistan.

"The BCCI decided long ago that it will not play any bilateral matches with Pakistan until they stop terrorism. We will not resume our cricketing ties with Pakistan unless they stop carrying out attacks across the border or infiltration incidents," Thakur, a former BCCI president, told reporters in Rajasthan's Udaipur.

He made the remarks amid calls from all quarters for India to cut off its cricketing ties with Pakistan after four security personnel were killed in a fierce gunfight by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag.

Thakur's remarks come at a time when the Pakistani cricket team will be visiting India next month to play the 50-over World Cup, including a league match against India in Ahmedabad on October 14.

Drones have been pressed into service to pinpoint the location of the terrorists who have taken positions in the forest area on a hilly terrain in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, officials said as the operation to flush out the ultras entered the third day on Friday.

Colonel Manpreet Singh, commanding officer of the 19 Rashtriya Rifles unit of the Army, Major Ashish Dhonchak, Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Humayun Bhat and a soldier were killed in an encounter with the terrorists at Gadole in the Kokernag area of the south Kashmir district on Wednesday morning.

Thakur termed the gunfight in Anantnag as "unfortunate" and a strong befitting reply would be given to the terrorists.

"The Modi government has taken drastic steps against terrorism. Terror incidents have come down in the last nine years. What has happened in Kashmir is unfortunate and very sad. We will give the terrorists a befitting reply," he said.

"When the 26/11 attacks (Mumbai 2008 attacks) happened, the Manmohan Singh-led Congress government remained a mute spectator," the Union Minister added.