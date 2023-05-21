'Notorious and corrupt' DMK politicians may exchange ill-earned Rs 2,000 notes: BJP leader asks FM to keep a track

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai urged Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to "track the surge of incoming 2000 rupee notes," particularly from the state's "Co-operative Banks/Societies and TASMAC," criticising the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government.

On Saturday, he wrote to Finance Minister Sitharaman, anticipating that "notorious and corrupt" DMK politicians would utilise the "machinery at their disposal" to exchange their ill-gotten 2000 rupee notes.

His comments come after the Reserve Bank of India announced on Friday the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 denomination bank notes from circulation, saying they can be exchanged till September 30, 2023.

"We anticipate that the DMK politicians will use the machinery at their disposal, especially the Co-operative Banks/Societies and TASMAC, to exchange their ill-gotten 2000 rupee notes. Madam, we request that the Finance Ministry instruct the banks to track the surge of incoming 2000 rupee notes through the above sources", he said.

He further said," The people of Tamil Nadu wholeheartedly welcomed the Reserve Bank of India's notification yesterday on the exchange of 2000 rupee notes, till September 30, 2023."

He lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for every choice made under his leadership. Annamalai said, "Our Honourable Prime Minister Thiru Narendra Modi avargal's every decision is backed with meticulous planning and detailing, and the people across the country acknowledge the same, as these decisions are always in the best interests of the common people of our country.”

