'PM has to be educated,’ says Arvind Kejriwal a day after being fined by court over questioning PM Modi’s degree

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal again questioned PM Modi's educational background on 1st April, a day after the Gujarat court fined him Rs 25,000. According to Kejriwal, the Supreme Court's decision against him has raised more questions about PM Modi's qualifications.

“It's important that the PM has to be educated because he has to take a lot of decisions in a single day. HC order has increased doubt on PM Modi's degree. If he has a degree and it's real, then why isn't being shown,” Kejriwal said while addressing the press.

"There can only be two reasons why Gujarat University is not ready to give information on the Prime Minister's academic qualification - it's either due to his arrogance, or his degree is fake,” he alleged.

Gujarat High Court Justice Biren Vaishnav imposed a Rs 25,000 fine against Delhi CM on 31st March, saying that information on PM Modi's academic degrees was not needed when it was already publicly available. The Chief Information Commission's earlier request for the relevant universities to provide the data was similarly overturned by the single-judge bench.

Justice Vaishnav said, "The insistence of Arvind Kejriwal to get the educational degree of Prime Minister Narendra Modi through RTI route, when the same is already available in the public domain, creates doubt on Kejriwal's bonafide and motive."

He further remarked, "Arvind Kejriwal doubtlessly used an appeal against him to kickstart and trigger a controversy not falling within the purview of the RTI Act for the objects and purpose this court need not go into.”

In response to an RTI (Right to Information) request by the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) leader in 2016, then-Central Information Commission Sridhar Acharyulu ordered Gujarat University and Delhi University to provide details on PM Modi's undergraduate and graduate degrees.

The Gujarat University promptly posted PM Modi's degree on its website.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the Gujarat University last month, contended before the high court that the two universities should not be forced to disclose the information.

In a case before the high court last month, Gujarat University's solicitor general, Tushar Mehta, argued that the two universities shouldn't be required to reveal the information.

Last month, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for Gujarat University, contended before the high court that we should not compel the two universities to disclose the information.

Watch: Donald Trump indicted: Who is Stormy Daniels and what's the case against ex-US President?