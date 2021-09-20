scorecardresearch
PM Modi congratulates new Punjab CM, says will continue to work with state govt

PM Modi took to twitter to congratulate the congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi as he sworn in as CM of Punjab on Monday.

Will continue to work with the Punjab government for the betterment of the people of Punjab said PM Will continue to work with the Punjab government for the betterment of the people of Punjab said PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Charanjit Singh Channi on being sworn-in as Punjab chief minister, and said the Centre will continue to work with his government for the betterment of the people of the state.

Congress leader Channi was sworn in as chief minister of Punjab, making him the first Dalit to hold the top post in the state.

Modi tweeted, "Congratulations to Shri Charanjit Singh Channi Ji on being sworn-in as Punjab's Chief Minister. Will continue to work with the Punjab government for the betterment of the people of Punjab.

