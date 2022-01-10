PM Modi to inaugurate 11 new medical colleges in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 11 new government medical colleges across Tamil Nadu through video conferencing on Wednesday.



The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the new campus of the Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT) in Chennai, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Monday.



The new medical colleges are being established at an estimated cost of about Rs 4,000 crore, out of which around Rs 2,145 crore has been provided by the Centre and the rest by the Tamil Nadu government. Virudhunagar, Namakkal, the Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Thiruvallur, Nagapattinam, Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Ramanathapuram and Krishnagiri are the districts in which the new colleges are being established.



"The new medical colleges, with cumulative capacity of 1,450 seats, are being established under the centrally sponsored scheme of 'Establishing of New Medical Colleges attached with existing district/referral hospital'. Under the scheme, medical colleges are established in districts which do not have either a government or private medical college," the PMO said in a release.



Meanwhile, the new campus of CICT is fully funded by the Union government and is built at a cost of Rs 24 crore. The institute, which was operating from a rented building so far, will now operate from a new three-storey campus. It is equipped with a spacious library, an e-library, seminar halls and a multimedia hall.



Also Read: DMRC says it has only Rs 6,200 cr, not enough to pay off DAMEPL

"The establishment of a new campus of Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT) in Chennai is in line with the Prime Minister's vision to protect and preserve Indian heritage and promote classical languages," the release said.



CICT, an autonomous organisation under the Union Ministry of Education, is contributing to the promotion of classical Tamil by doing research activities so as to establish the ancientness and uniqueness of Tamil language. Its library has a collection of over 45,000 ancient Tamil books.



"To promote classical Tamil and support its students, the institute indulges in academic activities like holding seminars and training programmes, granting fellowship, etc. It also aims to translate and publish 'Thirukkural' in various Indian as well as 100 foreign languages," it added.



The new campus will provide an efficient working environment for the institute in its pursuit of promoting classical Tamil across the world, the PMO said.

Also Read: PM Modi reviews COVID-19 situation; stresses on adequate health infra at district level

