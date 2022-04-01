Punjab Assembly passes resolution seeking immediate transfer of Chandigarh to state

The Punjab Assembly on Friday passed a resolution seeking the immediate transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann passed a resolution while accusing the Centre of trying to upset the balance in the administration of the Union Territory as well as common assets.

The resolution was moved by Mann in the absence of two BJP legislators, who earlier staged a walkout from the House. The one-day special session came amid a political row sparked by Union Home Minister Amit Shah's announcement that central service rules will apply to the employees of union territory of Chandigarh.

Except for the BJP, members of all the political parties – AAP, Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal and the lone Bahujan Samaj Party MLA came out in support of the resolution and dubbed the Centre' move “dictatorial and autocratic”.

Chandigarh is the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana.

On Sunday, Shah had announced that the service conditions of the employees of the Chandigarh administration will now be matched to that of the Central Civil Services. This decision by the Home Minister is expected to bring big gains to the employees.

Earlier on Wednesday, after a gap of 11 years, the Chandigarh administration hiked the water tariff in the range of Rs 3 per kilolitre to Rs 20 across various slabs, which will come in force from Friday. According to the new tariff rates, on a slab of 0-15 Kilo liters (KL) of water, there will be an increase of Rs 3 per KL, whereas in the category of 16 to 30 KL water there will be a spike of Rs 6 per KL.

The new tariff rates show a hike of Rs 10 per KL for 31 to 60 KL water and an increase of Rs 20 per KL for water consumption above 60 KL. The tariff rates in the Union Territory (UT) were last revised on 24 May 2011, and since then the cost of water supply and additional infrastructure have increased manifolds, leading to continuous losses to the civic body, said the administration in an official statement.

The revised rates are slated to come into effect from April 1.