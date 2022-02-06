Punjab elections 2022: Charanjit Singh Channi to be Congress’ CM candidate

ongress leader Rahul Gandhi during a virtual rally in Ludhiana on Sunday announced that Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi would be the party's CM candidate for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

Last month, Gandhi had said that Congress will go to Punjab Assembly polls with a CM face and the decision on it will be taken soon after consulting party workers.

"Punjab CM will come from a poor family, Channi will be CM face for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections," said Gandhi.

The party had taken feedback from its leaders and workers, and had also sought the opinion of the public on who should be its chief ministerial candidate through an automated call system.

Commenting on the announcement, Channi said, "I thank everyone. This is a big battle which I can't fight alone. I don't have the money, courage to fight it. The people of Punjab will fight this battle".

Channi was made the CM of Punjab in September last year after Amarinder Singh resigned from the party following a bitter power tussle in the party. Before this, Channi served as a cabinet minister under Singh. He comes from the Dalit community.

The other primary contender for the party's CM face was Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, a Jat Sikh face.

During the rally, Sidhu said that he has never lived for any post and hailed the decision of making Channi the chief ministerial candidate. "During 17 years of political career, Sidhu never lived for any post, but always wanted Punjab's betterment and improvement in lives of its people," he said.

Hailing Gandhi's leadership, Sidhu said it was he who made a Dalit the chief minister of the state last year. "It is a moment of change, Inqilab, one which can better lives of people," said Sidhu.

On January 18, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is looking to form its first government outside Delhi, had announced that Bhagwant Mann will be its chief ministerial candidate for the assembly polls in Punjab.

Polling in Punjab will be conducted on February 20, 2022, while the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

