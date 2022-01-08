Railways to charge passengers Rs 10-50 extra for redeveloped stations

The Railway Board has decided to levy Station Development Fee (SDF) or user fee ranging between Rs 10 to Rs 50 on passengers for availing facilities at stations that have been revamped or will be revamped in future, as per a letter issued by Railway Board.

Meanwhile, similar charges will also be imposed for de-boarding the trains at similar stations that have been developed or will be redeveloped.

The fee will be automatically added to the ticket price as is done in the case of booking of flight tickets.

The user fee will be charged under three categories, Rs 50 for AC Class, Rs 25 for Sleeper Class, and a minimum of Rs 10 for unreserved class.

No such fares will be charged for suburban rail journeys. The levy of user fee will mean the train fare will rise.