Rajasthan Assembly election 2023: Congress offers free loan to farmers, caste census in manifesto

The Congress on Tuesday released its manifesto - 'Jan Ghoshna Patra' - for the Rajasthan assembly elections, which is scheduled to be held on November 25. The election results will be declared on December 3. The party, which is trying to retain its power in the state, has announced seven vows for the people if the party is re-elected to power. The manifesto promised a new scheme for recruitment at the panchayat level and caste census.

It also promised to introduce a law to ensure Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops, besides doubling the insurance amount under the flagship Chiranjeevi health insurance from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 50 lakh. The party said 10 lakh jobs will be introduced in the next five years, which would include 4 lakh government jobs, as well as CCTV cameras in public places for women's safety.

While releasing the document, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said that as many as 3.32 crore people had given online and offline suggestions for the ‘Vision 2030’ document, which also became the basis for the party’s manifesto.

Gehlot said if elected the new government will also provide an interest-free agricultural loan facility of up to Rs 2 lakh to all farmers from cooperative banks and withdraw pending cases against farmers related to their participation in protests.

Gehlot said that the government will also form a commission, headed by a high court judge, which will hold a hearing before taking a decision on seizing farmlands.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party in-charge for Rajasthan Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, chief minister Ashok Gehlot, state party president Govind Singh Dotasra, manifesto committee chairman CP Joshi and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot were also present at the release of the manifesto at the state party office.

Major highlights of Congress manifesto:

> The amount of Chiranjeevi insurance will be increased from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.

> 4 lakh youth will be given government jobs. 10 lakh youth will be given employment.

> A new cadre of government jobs will be created at the Panchayat level.

> MSP law will be brought for farmers as per the recommendations of Swaminathan Committee.

> Gas cylinder is currently available for Rs 500, it will be reduced to Rs 400.

> With the introduction of RTE law in the state, education up to class 12th will be made free in private educational institutions also.

> MNREGA and Indira Gandhi urban employment will be increased from 125 to 150 days.

> Merchant Credit Card Scheme will be started to provide interest free loan up to Rs 5 lakh to small traders and shopkeepers.

> Government employees will be given fourth pay scale series along with 9,18,27 and officers will be given apex scale.

> Villages and hamlets with population up to 100 will be connected by road.

> Security guards will be deployed in every village and urban ward.

> Housing will be given to everyone by bringing a Right to Housing law.

> The schemes already running will be further strengthened.

Talking about the state economy, CM Gehlot said: "...The way in which we have managed the financial situation of Rajasthan, the people of Rajasthan will feel proud about it... The per capita income has increased by 46.48 per cent in Rajasthan. Till 2030, it is our dream to achieve the number-one position in per capita income. In 2020–21, the state GDP reached 19.50, which is the highest in the decade."

Releasing the manifesto, party president Mallikarjun Kharge said, “We make only those promises which we can fulfil, be it in the Centre or states,” claiming that the Congress government fulfilled 95 per cent promises of its last manifesto for the state.

