Rajasthan elections 2023: CM Gehlot promises law for Old Pension Scheme, laptops for students, cow dung at Rs 2/kg

Ahead of the Rajasthan state elections scheduled next month, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Friday announced five guarantees for the voters, including a law on the Old Pension Scheme, cow dung at Rs 2 per kg.

He also said that laptops and tablets will be provided to government college students and a Rs 15 lakh insurance cover will be offered for losses incurred during any natural disaster.

He added the Congress-led government in the state will also provide smartphones with complimentary internet service for three years to 1 crore women if elected for the second consecutive term.

The five new guarntees are:

> Free laptops/tablets to first-year government college students

> English medium education for every student

> Backing Old Pension Scheme with a law

> The state government will purchase cow dung at Rs 2 per kilogram.

> Lastly, an emergency relief insurance guarantee of up to Rs 15 lakh.

Speaking at a press conference, Gehlot said: “Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge say that 'fulfill the promises that you make'. Last time, Rahul Gandhi promised to waive off loans (of farmers) in seven days, and the promise was fulfilled in due time,” he told a press briefing in Jaipur.

The new announcements will take the total number of guarantees by the Gehlot government to seven. Earlier this week, Gehlot had announced an annual amount of Rs 10,000 to women heads of families – terming it the Grah Lakshmi Yojana – and an increase in the number of beneficiaries covered by the subsidised cylinder scheme to 1.05 crore families in the state.

During the press conference, Gehlot attacked the BJP-led Central government over the alleged misuse of federal probe agencies a day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided premises linked to state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra.

"More than dogs, it's the Enforcement Directorate that is on the prowl in the country."

"I requested time from the heads of the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI, but now these have become a political weapon. Modi Ji doesn't seem to realise that his countdown has begun. He is now following our 'guarantee model'," Gehlot added.

Polling for all 200 seats in the Rajasthan Assembly will be held on November 25 in a single phase and the votes will be counted on December 3.

