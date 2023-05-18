Siddaramaiah: Rising from humble beginnings to the Chief Minister's post

The Congress party on Thursday announced Siddaramaiah as the next chief minister of Karnataka, ending days of suspense and uncertainty. The 75-year-old veteran leader will take oath as the CM of Karnataka on May 20 in Bengaluru.

Announcing the decision taken by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge after hectic parleys ever since the party emerged victorious on May 13, General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal said all leaders, including the top leadership, worked very hard to make Karnataka victory a reality.

"We have decided on Siddaramaiah as the chief minister of Karnataka. D K Shivakumar will the only Deputy CM," he said.

Here's all you need to know about the new chief minister of Karnataka:

1. Siddaramaiah was born in a poor farmer's family in Siddaramanahundi, a village in Mysuru district. The septuagenarian leader is a Kuruba (community of shepherds), a backward caste group with a sizeable presence in central and north Karnataka. He holds a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) degree as well as one in law from Mysore University.

2. He first contested elections on a Bharatiya Lok Dal ticket from Chamundeshwari constituency in Mysore and entered the 7th Karnataka Legislative Assembly in 1983.

3. Later, he joined the ruling Janata Party. He was the first President of Kannada Watchdog Committee (Kannada Kavalu Samiti) set up to supervise the implementation of Kannada as official language. Siddaramaiah later became Minister of State for Sericulture.

4. Siddaramaiah got re-elected from the Chamundeshwari constituency in the 1985 Assembly polls, after he contested on a Janata Party ticket. He became Minister for Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services.

5. In 1994, Siddaramaiah was elected again from the Chamundeshwari seat and was the finance minister in the government headed by HD Deve Gowda. He was made Deputy Chief Minister when JH Patel became Chief Minister in 1996.

6. After the split in the Janata Dal, he joined the Janata Dal (Secular) faction of Deve Gowda and became the president of its state unit. However, he lost in the 1999 state elections.

7. After the 2004 Assembly election, Siddaramaiah became the deputy chief minister when the Congress formed a coalition government with the JD(S). In 2005, after differences with H. D. Deve Gowda, Siddaramaiah was expelled from JD (S). In 2006, Siddaramaiah joined the Congress.

8. Siddaramaiah's big moment finally came in 2013. He became the chief minister after the Congress won handsomely in the Assembly polls in Karnataka.

9. In the 2018 Assembly polls, the Congress managed to win 80 seats, down from 122 it won in the previous polls. Siddaramaiah contested from two seats -- his stronghold Chamundeshwari, and Badami. Although he lost in Chamundeshwari, he won from Badami.

10. Siddaramaiah is married to Parvathi and they have two children -- the eldest son Rakesh, who was a Congressman, and Yathindra, a doctor. Rakesh died in July 2016 in Belgium due to multiple organ failure.

