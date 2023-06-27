'Snatching pluralism, diversity': Congress, DMK, AIMIM slam PM Modi's remark on Uniform Civil Code, Triple Talaq

Several Opposition leaders have criticised PM Narendra Modi after he spoke about the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Modi, who was addressing party members at the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) “Mera Booth Sabse Majboot” campaign on Tuesday in Bhopal, stated that tthere should be equality for all instead of the country being run on “two laws”. He added further that it was the Opposition who was instigating people in the name of UCC.

Post his comments, many leaders said that Modi was trying to distract people from the “real challenges”.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said that PM Modi should speak about raging issues like poverty, price rise and unemployment.

“He [PM] should first answer about poverty, price rise and unemployment in the country. He never speaks on the Manipur issue, the whole state is burning for the last 60 days. He is just distracting people from all these issues,” said Venugopal.

Congress leader Tariq Anwar too accused the Prime Minister of playing politics of polarisation. He said: “When any law is made it is for everyone and they have to follow it. Then what is the need to discuss that bill which has already been passed? PM Modi is doing so because of upcoming Madhya Pradesh elections are ahead and they have done nothing for the country. Hence, they will talk about topics like Triple Talaq and Uniform Civil Code.”

He added: “He has been governing for nine years, if he wanted to bring UCC, why didn't he do it earlier? It could've been discussed and all political parties could have had a say in the matter. But it wasn't done.”

Accusing the BJP of doing vote bank politics, Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi told news agency ANI, “All political parties and stakeholders should be engaged on the issue of the Uniform Civil Code.”

Speaking about PM Modi’s comments, DMK leader TKS Elangovan said that the UCC should first be introduced in the Hindu religion. “Every person including SC/ST should be allowed to perform pooja in any temple in the country. We don't want UCC only because the Constitution has given protection to every religion. It is a violation of fundamental rights, which a government is not supposed to do,” said Elangovan.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi asked how come PM Modi is taking inspiration from Pakistan regarding UCC. He said: "India's PM considers India's diversity & its pluralism a problem. So, he says such things...Will you strip the country of its pluralism & diversity in the name of a UCC."

India's PM considers India's diversity & its pluralism a problem. So, he says such things...Will you strip the country of its pluralism & diversity in the name of a UCC?...

From his official handle, he tweeted, “Modi ji has said that there is a ban on triple talaq. Why is Modi ji getting his inspiration from Pakistani law? He even made a law against triple talaq here, but it did not make any difference at the ground level. Rather, the exploitation of women has increased further. We have always been demanding that social reform will not happen through laws. If a law has to be made, then it should be made against those men who flee from their marriages.”

.@narendramodi made certain comments on Triple Talaq, UCC and Pasmanda Muslims.



It seems Modiji did not understand Obama's advice properly. Will the PM end "Hindu Undivided Family"? Because of HUF, the country is loses ₹3064 crores every year.



Earlier in the day, PM Modi said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided it would not adopt the path of appeasement and vote bank politics, whereas the opposition parties are playing "vote bank politics".

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi speaks on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC)



