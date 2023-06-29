Tamil Nadu Governor dismisses jailed Senthil Balaji from Council of Ministers

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Thursday dismissed jailed V Senthil Balaji from the Council of Ministers with immediate effect. "Minister V Senthil Balaji is facing serious criminal proceedings in a number of cases of corruption including taking cash for jobs and money laundering. Abusing his position as a Minister, he has been influencing the investigation and obstructing the due process of law and justice. Under these circumstances, Governor has dismissed him from the Council of Ministers with immediate effect," the Governor said.

"Currently he is in judicial custody in a criminal case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate. Some more criminal cases against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code are being investigated by the state police," he said.

Reacting to the development, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said the Governor has no powers. "We will face this legally."

The Governor's move comes just a day after Balaji's judicial custody was extended till July 12. On June 14, Balaji was arrested by the central agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He was the Minister for Electricity and Prohibition & Excise in the Tamil Nadu government.

After his arrest, Balaji was admitted to Omandurar government hospital after he complained of uneasiness and chest pain during the investigation. The Principal Sessions Court judge, who visited Senthil Balaji in the hospital, ordered him to be remanded in judicial custody for 14 days. Subsequently, Senthil Balaji was shifted to Kauvery Hospital, where he underwent bypass surgery.

