'The kingpin is still out... his turn will also come': Anurag Thakur after arrest of AAP's Sanjay Singh in excise policy case

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and BJP leader Anurag Thakur on Thursday took a dig at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), saying the deputy chief minister of Delhi and others have landed up in jail in connection with an excise policy case and the turn of its 'kingpin', who is still out, will also come.

Thakur took potshots at AAP, led by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, claiming that those who were elected to power by raising the slogan of "India against corruption" have now been found steeped in corruption.

His remarks came after AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh was on Wednesday arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in New Delhi in connection with its money laundering probe into alleged irregularities in Delhi excise policy 2021-22. The ED arrested the senior AAP leader after conducting searches at his residence.

"People are laughing at Arvind Kejriwal ji and tension can be seen on his face. They are those people who came by raising the slogan of 'India against corruption' and are now found steeped in corruption," Thakur said at the Swami Vivekananda airport in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur, as per news agency PTI.

"Kejriwal ji has no answer to the liquor scam that has brought shame to him. So far, the deputy chief minister (of Delhi) and others have gone to jail, but the kingpin is still out. The probe is underway and the turn of the kingpin will also come," he added.

The persons to whom Kejriwal had distributed "certificates of honesty" are in jail since the last one year. Who gave him the right to distribute the certificates? he said.

Earlier, Delhi CM and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal condemned Singh's arrest terming it as illegal and claimed more such arrests will take place till the Lok Sabha elections next year.

"The arrest of Sanjay Singh is completely illegal. This shows Modi ji's nervousness. They will arrest many more opposition leaders till the elections," he said on X (formerly Twitter).

The arrest of 51-year-old Singh, who became the second high profile leader of the AAP to be nabbed in the case relating to the now scrapped excise policy, after former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, has sparked a political slugfest between the Arvind Kejriwal-led party and the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP).

Delhi minister Satyendar Jain was arrested by the ED on May 30, 2022 in a separate money laundering case.

