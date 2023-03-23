'Truth is my god': Rahul Gandhi quotes Mahatma Gandhi after conviction in 'Modi surname' remark case

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi cited a quote of Mahatma Gandhi after a Surat Court on Thursday sentenced him to two years in jail in a criminal defamation case connected to his "Modi surname" remarks.

"My religion is based on truth and non-violence. Truth is my God, non-violence the means to get it -- Mahatma Gandhi," the Congress leader tweeted in Hindi.

मेरा धर्म सत्य और अहिंसा पर आधारित है। सत्य मेरा भगवान है, अहिंसा उसे पाने का साधन।



- महात्मा गांधी — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 23, 2023

The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate HH Varma sentenced Gandhi to two years in jail in a criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark during an election rally in Karnataka ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Later, the Gandhi scion was granted bail by the court and his sentence was suspended for 30 days to let him appeal the court's judgment.

The court sentenced Gandhi under sections 499 and 500 of Indian Penal Code dealing with criminal defamation, the Congress leader's lawyer Babu Mangukiya said, according to a PTI report. Gandhi was present in the court when it pronounced its verdict.

The case was filed against Gandhi for his alleged "how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?" remarks on a complaint lodged by BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi.

The Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad made the remarks while addressing a rally at Kolar in Karnataka on April 13, 2019 during Lok Sabha poll campaigning.

Meanwhile, the court's decision on Thursday drew sharp reactions from Opposition leaders.

"The whole scared machinery is trying to suppress the voice of @RahulGandhi ji by imposing price, punishment, discrimination. My brother has never been afraid, nor will he ever be. He has lived speaking the truth, and will continue to speak the truth. He will continue to raise the voice of the people of the country. The power of truth and the love of crores of countrymen are with him," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted in Hindi.

डरी हुई सत्ता की पूरी मशीनरी साम, दाम, दंड, भेद लगाकर @RahulGandhi जी की आवाज को दबाने की कोशिश कर रही है।



मेरे भाई न कभी डरे हैं, न कभी डरेंगे। सच बोलते हुए जिये हैं, सच बोलते रहेंगे। देश के लोगों की आवाज उठाते रहेंगे।



सच्चाई की ताकत व करोड़ों देशवासियों का प्यार उनके साथ है। — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) March 23, 2023

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged that a "conspiracy" is being hatched to "eliminate" Opposition leaders by prosecuting them.

"A conspiracy is being hatched to eliminate non-BJP leaders and parties by prosecuting them. We have differences with the Congress, but it is not right to implicate Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case like this. It is the job of the public and the opposition to ask questions. We respect the court but disagree with the decision," he tweeted.

ग़ैर बीजेपी नेताओं और पार्टियों पर मुक़दमे करके उन्हें ख़त्म करने की साज़िश हो रही है



हमारे कांग्रेस से मतभेद हैं मगर राहुल गांधी जी को इस तरह मानहानि मुक़दमे में फ़साना ठीक नहीं। जनता और विपक्ष का काम है सवाल पूछना। हम अदालत का सम्मान करते हैं पर इस निर्णय से असहमत हैं — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 23, 2023

