UP Nikay Chunav Result 2023 Live Updates: Counting of votes underway; Jalandhar, Sohiong, Jharsuguda bypolls vote counting in progress

UP Municipal Election Results 2023: Counting of votes for the Uttar Pradesh Nagar Nikay (Municipal) polls began at 8 am today. The polling was held in two phases on May 4 and May 11, respectively. Apart from the counting of votes in Karnataka and the UP Nikay Chunav, counting of votes in multiple by-elections are also underway. Counting for these seats started at 8 am too.

There are 83,378 candidates in the fray for 14,522 posts in the UP Nikay Chunav, according to the Election Commission.

A voter turnout of 53 per cent was recorded in the final phase of the urban local body polls in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, according to official figures, as the Samajwadi Party accused BJP supporters of indulging in malpractices, especially in Kannauj. Meanwhile, the voting percentage in the first phase of urban body polls conducted on May 4 was 52.

The Municipal elections gain significance as political parties are trying to showcase their electoral strength in Uttar Pradesh before the 2024 general elections. The state sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, for the bypolls, the Jalandhar seat fell vacant following the death of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary in January. In Jharsuguda the by-election was conducted following the murder of sitting MLA and health minister Naba Kishore Das. In Sohiong too, UDP candidate HDR Lyngdoh ahead of the assembly elections.

Live Updates: