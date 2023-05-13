UP Nikay Chunav Result 2023 Live Updates: Counting of votes underway; Jalandhar, Sohiong, Jharsuguda bypolls vote counting in progress

UP Municipal Election Results 2023: Counting of votes for the Uttar Pradesh Nagar Nikay (Municipal) polls began at 8 am today. The polling was held in two phases on May 4 and May 11, respectively. Apart from the counting of votes in Karnataka and the UP Nikay Chunav, counting of votes in multiple by-elections are also underway. Counting for these seats started at 8 am too.
There are 83,378 candidates in the fray for 14,522 posts in the UP Nikay Chunav, according to the Election Commission.
A voter turnout of 53 per cent was recorded in the final phase of the urban local body polls in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, according to official figures, as the Samajwadi Party accused BJP supporters of indulging in malpractices, especially in Kannauj. Meanwhile, the voting percentage in the first phase of urban body polls conducted on May 4 was 52.
The Municipal elections gain significance as political parties are trying to showcase their electoral strength in Uttar Pradesh before the 2024 general elections. The state sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha.
Meanwhile, for the bypolls, the Jalandhar seat fell vacant following the death of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary in January. In Jharsuguda the by-election was conducted following the murder of sitting MLA and health minister Naba Kishore Das. In Sohiong too, UDP candidate HDR Lyngdoh ahead of the assembly elections.
Live Updates:
AAP had, as of 12:30 pm, 2,75,188 votes, as it steadily widened the gap with Congress which had 2,23,188 votes. AAP has 33.9% and INC has 27.5% vote share.
BJP is leading in both Bareilly and Mathura. BJP's Vinod Agarwal is leading by 11,381 votes over Bahujan Samaj Party's Raja Mohatsim Ahmed in Mathura, while in Bareilly, BJP's Umesh Gautam has left independent candidate Iqbal Singh Tomar behind by over 4,200 votes.
The NPP has moved ahead and is now at 41.21%, as opposed to UDP that is at 51.85%.
The NPP has made a slight progress and recovered a little ground to 40.93%, while UDP slips a little to 51.46%.
UDP's Synshar Lyngdoh Thabah has taken a giant lead of 52.69%, followed by Samlin Malngiang of the NPP with 39%. INC's S Osborne Kharjana is far behind with a very distant 6.62%.
The counting for the Sohiong by-elections are underway amid tight security. The National People's Party (NPP) is aiming to grad this seat left vacant after the death of UDP candidate HDR Lyngdoh. Synshar Lyngdoh Thabah of the UDP, Samlin Malngiang of the NPP, S Osborne Kharjana of the Congress, Sandondor Ryntathiang of the HSPDP, Sereph E Kharbuki of the BJP and Stodingstar Thabah of the TMC are in the fray.
In Jalandhar, the close contest is between AAP's Sushil Rinku and INC's Karamjit Kaur. Other two big players, BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal are trailing. BJP's Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal has secured 18.08% votes lead, while SAD's Sukhwinder Sukhi has a hold on 16.04%.
AAP's Sushil Rinku is leading with 32.87% votes, which is 1,05,257 votes. Karamjit Kaur is catching up with 27.7% votes or 88.690 votes.
The numbers are looking good for BJP as of 10 am. It is leading in 15 municipal corporations, while BSP is leading in 2. BJP has taken a leap with its lead of 99 municipal councils, while SP+ leads in 43, Congress in 5, BSP in 17, and others in 34. As for nagar panchayats, BJP has outpaced its rivals here too, with a lead of 75, while SP+ trails with 39, Congress far behind with 1, BSP with 10 and others in 51.
According to initial trends, BJP has taken a lead in 42 nagar panchayat seats. It is leading in 16 municipal corporations, 65 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayat seats.
Biju Janata Dal's Dipali Das takes a massive leap, leaving her rival Tankadhar Tripathi from BJP at 34.26 per cent votes. Das is leading with 60.64 per cent votes.
AAP candidate Sushil Rinku is leading in the Jalandhar bypoll, overtaking Congress rival Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary by 2,680 votes. The seat, now up for grabs, was Karamjit’s husband Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary’s, who passed away in January.
The counting of votes for the Uttar Pradesh urban local body polls is currently underway, with early trends showing BJP leading
