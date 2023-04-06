Veteran Congress leader AK Antony's son Anil joins BJP

Congress veteran and former defence minister AK Antony's son Anil Antony joined the BJP on Thursday, two months after he resigned from the party. He joined the saffron party in the presence of Union Minister Piyush Goyal and V Muraleedharan. After joining the party, Anil said many of the Congress leaders believe that their duty was to work for a particular family "but I believe that my duty is to work for the people".

Anil said PM Modi has a clear vision to make India a developed country in the next 25 years. "The current Congress party is prioritising interests of 2-3 individuals more than national interest. I believe the BJP leadership has a very clear vision of making this a developed country," he said.

Anil's induction may help BJP expand its footprint in Kerala, where it has struggled to increase its vote share. In the last assembly election held in 2021, the BJP got over 12 per cent votes but failed to win any seat.

Veteran Congress leader AK Antony served as Kerala chief minister three times, from 1977 to 1978, 1995 to 1996, and again from 2001 to 2004. His son Anil resigned from all roles in Congress in January after his tweet criticising the controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Anil Antony said he took the decision following “intolerant calls to retract a tweet by those fighting for free speech”. "I have resigned from my roles in @incindia @INCKerala. Intolerant calls to retract a tweet, by those fighting for free speech. I refused. @facebook wall of hate/abuses by ones supporting a trek to promote love! Hypocrisy thy name is! Life goes on. Redacted resignation letter below," Anil Antony tweeted.

Anil had slammed the BBC documentary, calling out its "anti-India prejudices". He opposed the documentary and said that placing the views of the British broadcaster over Indian institutions would "undermine" the country’s sovereignty. "Despite large differences with BJP, I think those in placing views of BBC, a state-sponsored channel with a long history of prejudices, and of Jack Straw, the brain behind the Iraq war, over institutions is setting a dangerous precedence, will undermine our sovereignty," he wrote on Twitter.